Three great picnic spots in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Summer is coming to a close. However, it’s not too late to enjoy Houston’s great outdoors and have a picnic. Pack your basket, take your blanket and head for a picnic at one of these great spots.

Levy Park

3120 Southwest Fwy., Suite 102 Houston, TX 77098

Levy Park has got splash pads, climbing walls and numerous jungle gyms. Families can spend a full fun day at the park. After your kids have worked up an appetite on the playground, bring a lunch and sit on the Activity Lawn where there is table tennis, a putting green, chairs, and tables for those who didn’t bring a picnic blanket. Plus, you can even grab hot picnic food at Love Shack. There’s a dog park for your furry family members too!

Miller Outdoor Theatre

6000 Hermann Park Drive Houston, TX 77030

This is the perfect place to enjoy free performances. Experience wonderful entertainment while picnicking on the theatre’s hillside. Miller Outdoor Theatre’s BYOB policy allows you to bring your own beverages and food to performances, except for glass bottles and containers.

Menil Park

1515 Sul Ross Street Houston, TX 77006

Menil Park is a great spot if you want to have a different artistic picnic experience. You don’t even need to bring a lunch as they can order from the on-site Bistro Menil. The lush green area is lined with early-20th-century bungalows and shaded by live oak trees, adding to Menil’s aesthetic and lovely ambiance. You can also take a look at the sculptures at the park and head over to the Menil Collection or the Rothko Chapel for a cultural experience.

