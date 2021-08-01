Top 3 coffee shops that are worth your time in Houston

João Marcelo Martins/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Are you a coffee enthusiast who is looking for great coffee shops in Houston while you're visiting the Lone Star State?

Houston has coffee shops with beautifully designed environments and serves the best coffees, grounded straight from the best coffee beans. From an eclectic little cafe that serves its own artisan roasts to a famous coffee shop that serves Amaya roasts, here are the top 3 coffee shops that are worth your time and dime.

Boomtown

Established in 2012, Boomtown is an eclectic little café on 19th Street in the Heights. Its specialties are freshly-roasted specialty coffee offerings, breakfast tacos, sandwiches, and fresh-baked wholesome goodies.

Not only that, Boomtown Coffee produces and provides its own small-batch artisan roasts, sourcing quality beans from around the world. For those who get hungry, there are food trucks that are frequently parked out front. It is located downtown, at 300 Main Street.

Location: W 19th Street

Antidote Coffee House

Antidote Coffee House is a cafe that has free Wi-Fi and adopts a loft-like interior with its rubbed concrete floors and exposed brick walls. Furthermore, its open vent work is filled with an array of eclectic furniture and artwork made by local artisans.

There is also plenty of plug-ins, which allow customers to work or hang out without having to worry much about their batteries. Its menu ranges from parfait to vegan taco.

Location: 729 Studewood Street

Catalina Coffee

Located in the Heights neighborhood, this coffee shop was included in the ‘100 Best Places to Drink in the South' list by Imbibe magazine.

This coffee shop serves art-worthy lattes and cappuccinos. Its display cases provide an assortment of pastries and snacks. Looking for a cozy and great venue to get your work done at? This coffee shop provides free wi-fi, but electrical outlets are hard to find, so you better charge your gadgets beforehand.

Location: 2201 Washington Avenue

