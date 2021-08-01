Fun Things To Do in Pasadena, Texas

Louis Hansel/Unsplash

PASADENA, TX—There are some wonderful places you have to visit in Pasadena, whether you live in the city or planning to come. From an incredible nature park to a historical museum, get ready to explore the city of Pasadena in Texas.

1. Armand Bayou Nature Center

It's a perfect place to enjoy the beauty and richness of nature while discovering some precious wildlife from it. As the largest urban nature preserve in the US, Armand Bayou Nature Center offers lots of exciting activities you can do with your family or friends from kayak tours, family night hikes, pontoon boat cruises, and many more.

2. Fairway Plaza

For a shopaholic person, Fairway Plaza is the right destination to head out shopping. You can find many stores here, from luxury designer shops to local antique stores. Pamper yourself with a wide variety of items to shop for like clothes, perfumes, electronics, and so on. There are also a number of restaurants and eateries you can walk into in this plaza.

3. Strawberry Park

One of the finest parks in the city, Strawberry Park will be the best choice to chill and relax at. You can have a peaceful picnic with family members or friends right at the picnic areas with pits. The park provides a basketball court, a tennis area, and a volleyball court that kids can use. Since the park is well-lit and safe, you can come to this location even at night.

4. Burke Crenshaw Park

Another must-visit park in Pasadena is Burke Crenshaw Park. You can have quality time in this location with some facilities like benches, tables, or playground for children, and many more. It's can also be a great place to do some outdoor physical activity and to have amazing scenery of the surrounding area at a hill.

5. Pasadena Historical Society

If you are interested in learning about local history or seeing some of the cultural heritage, then Pasadena Historical Society is the perfect place for you. You will definitely gain more knowledge from its facilities including the Pasadena Museum History Center, the Finnish Folk Art Museum, a research library, and many more. There are tours, seminars, and lecturers offered you can take to discover lots of remarkable history of Pasadena.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.