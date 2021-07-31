Your guide to cozy cafes in Houston

Jennifer Bedoya/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Whether you're a caffeine addict, a workaholic needing somewhere to zone in, a student doing homework or you just want to hang out and meet friends, Houston has a ton of great cafes to choose from.

Consider this your guide to Houston's best coffee spots, and it is up to you to decide which one do you wish to visit and suits your style the most.

Giant Leap Coffee

Nestled at the East End and Uptown Park, Giant Leap Coffee is a perfect spot to start your day. This space-themed cafe serves stellar premium locally-roasted coffee, cosmic pan dulce and snack by Tlahuac.

If you're not so much of a coffee person, worry not, they also provide a succinct and diverse selection of tea. The baristas here completely get that your first cup of joe is one step toward a better morning and a productive morning.

What's more awesome is this coffee house is connected to a popular co-working space, Headquarters. Its space-themed decor features an astronaut nutcracker on shelf, old time-y clock set to Apollo 11 launch time, and many others!

Location : 1135 Uptown Park Boulevard

Coco's Crepes & Coffee

Fans of crepes, rejoice. Houston has the perfect spot for you who enjoys crepes with coffee and other beverages for your breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner. Visitors can expect a troupe of espresso-infused drinks, gelatos, salads, fresh smoothies, and a solid panini selection.

You can grab a seat inside or score a table on the patio and dig into their signature servings such as their fresh, made-to-order S'mores Crepe, Coco's Crepe, White Chocolate Raspberry crepe, Spinach & Ricotta crepe, the Chicken and Roasted Vegetables or the Mediterranean crepes or paninis, and their savory Tuscan Waffle.

Want to have tea instead? Coco Crepes also serves a variety of specialty tea's from Sweet Moroccan Mint tea to Fresh Brewed Ice tea to accompany and sweeten your day.

Location : 218 Gray Street, Suite A

Double Trouble Caffeine and Cocktails

Located at Midtown, this cozy space is just a short distance away on the light rail line. If you're looking to have a nice morning coffee or even an evening cocktail, you surely don't want to miss Double Trouble.

This venue has a sophisticated tiki look that combines bamboo and wood elements with a touch of antique chairs and other details, making it a classic yet modern place for hangouts. There is a covered patio with reliable WiFi which is perfect for those looking for a space to study and finish their deadlines at.

Their full service coffee and espresso bar cranks all day and night long, serving locally owned and operated Greenway Coffee and many others. As for the cocktails, they're only served with freshly squeezed citrus juices and real sugar syrups, with a variety of coffee cocktails selections too.

Those who avoid caffeine and alcohol are also provided with a plenty of options like sodas (Jarritos, Mexican Coke) and their hand-crafted sweet treats.

Location : 3622 Main Street

