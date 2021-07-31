Best outdoor workout spots in downtown Houston

Arek Adeoye/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - During this pandemic, outdoor workouts are certainly a safer option than exercising indoors. Whether you are looking for the right place to take a walk, work out with some friends, or with a personal trainer, there are several great workout spots for you in Houston.

1. Discovery Green

This award-winning green space will be the perfect place for your workout routine. With its in-person fitness series, Discovery Green offers few exercises for free. There are two yoga classes every week to relax your body and build a healthy mind. You can wrap up your day with a dynamic flow yoga class on Tuesday and try the basic vinyasa yoga class on Saturday morning.

If you want something more challenging, then drop into the HIIT class with FitMix Communities on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m, to improve your endurance and burn tons of calories in this class.

Every Saturday, there's a Tai Chi class with Simone Oliver of Four Dragons Institute. This Chinese internal martial art class focuses on slow and meditative movements.

With no pre-registration required, head to Discovery Green, and don't forget to bring your own towel, water, a mat for yoga classes, and a mask.

2. Buffalo Bayou Park

If you are a fan of hitting the pavement on foot, then Buffalo Bayou Park is your scene. You can hop on the Sandy Reed Memorial Trail for cycling or rollerblading. These ten-foot-wide trails are located on both sides of the park. You can also head to the Kinder Footpath to get your miles on foot.

3. Root Memorial Square Basketball Court

Situated across the street from Toyota Center, you can grab a pick-up game at this park. With picture-perfect views of the skyline and the Root Square Heritage Lanterns, it's the best place to do some cardio or workouts with some friends.