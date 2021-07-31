Civil Rights Movement activist appointed as chair of PVAMU's Department of Educational Leadership and Counseling

Wikimedia/https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Prairie_View_A%26M_University-_Panther_Stadium.jpg

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX — An activist of the Civil Rights Movement, Anthony J. Harris, Ed.D., was appointed as chair of the Department of Educational Leadership and Counseling in the Whitlowe R. Green College of Education at Prairie View A&M University and started his new role on July 1.

During the welcoming reception for Harris, WRGCOE Dean Michael L. McFrazier, Ed.D, said, “We find ourselves at a place of welcoming a proven leader.” Michael also said that the campus was looking forward to “the innovation and change” that Harris would bring.

One of the reasons Harris was interested in joining PVAMU was that the university was a black campus in 1876. The campus was like home to him and he felt very welcome and considered it part of the family.

In 2014, the PBS documentary Freedom Summer directed by Stanley Nelson Jr. featured Harris who participated in the demonstration as a student at the Freedom School.

So far, Harris has published 13 books with various genres, both fiction and non-fiction, some of which focus on justice, education, and equality, including his active experience in the Civil Rights Movement. He hopes that readers will be motivated by the lessons, characters, and themes in each book he wrote.

Harris also worked as an administrator and faculty member at East Texas State University, which is now Texas A&M-Commerce. At the same place, he also completed his doctorate in counseling.

For 15 years, he served as a member of the school board in the Commerce Independent School District, and six years as chairman.

At Sam Houston University, he served as chair of the Department of Educational Leadership. Prior to that, he joined Mercer University and the University of Southern Mississippi as administrator and member.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.