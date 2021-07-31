Upcoming job and hiring events in August

Ben White/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - There are few upcoming events for hiring and job fairs you can attend this month. Find new promising opportunities for your career from one of these events.

1. Smart City Houston - open for interviews!

Smart City is looking for more people to fill in positions as their Independent Sales Representatives and help clients to find their dream apartments. If you have worked in the sales and marketing field in the past and loves to socialize, then you might be a good fit for the job.

The event will be held at its office at 1113 Vine St #239 on Tuesday, August 3, and will start from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be on-site interviews, snacks and drinks, and also a chance to win an Apple Watch for free!

The event is free, you can register here.

2. Houston Sales Specific Hiring Event

Whether you are a recent college graduate, mid-life career changer, retail rep, or just interested in a professional sales career, this free hiring event is the right one for you. Houston Sales Specific Hiring Event offers lots of promising opportunities from entry to senior sales positions and management vacancies.

There will be sales and recruiting managers from multiple companies participating and searching for skillful individuals. Most of the attending companies are from Business Products and Services, Consumer Products and Services, Pharmaceutical and Medical, Financial Services and Insurance, Technology and Software, Telecom and Wireless, and Industrial Products and Services industries.

Dress up in professional attire and bring several copies of your resume at Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston near the Galleria, on Wednesday, August 11. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Register through Eventbrite here.

3. Houston Live Career Fair and Job Fair

National Career Fairs has held more than 10,000 career fairs nationwide with over 1 million job seekers attending their career fairs for the past 19 years. This August, they will have another job fair in Houston. You can start or advance your career journey during this event. To attend the job fair you have to upload your resume on NCFJobs.com and search for the jobs you are interested in. They will send you a reminder and a Career Fair Guide that includes a list of all attending employers and job positions they are hiring for by email.

Register for free by click on this link.

