HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division elected their new vice president of physician alignment

CDC/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Amy Johnson has been named as the new vice president of physician alignment at HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division. She took over her responsibility on June 28, managing specialty alignment efforts within the Houston and South Texas markets. This includes organizing a primary care partner for the division and building a network offering for payers, employers, and patients.

Evan Ray, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division says, “Her robust background in physician development, management and practices will allow for a seamless integration into our division team.”

https://twitter.com/HCAHouston/status/1420829084385529861?s=20

Initially, Johnson joined HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division from St. Louis-based SSM Health. She served as vice president of business development and as the system operations leader for the musculoskeletal clinical program for two years.

During her role, she developed the medical group strategy, which included market growth of physician and ambulatory services, as well as led the system-wide musculoskeletal service line.

Way before SSM, Johnson worked for six years with Ascension Health — a health system consists of 146 hospitals and over 40 senior living facilities based in St. Louis. She also had multiple leadership roles such as being a vice president of strategic operations and senior director of physician integration. Again, she succeeded in leading the strategic development and operations of the physician enterprise across more than 20 markets.

Johnson started her healthcare career as a senior associate in the Payer and Pharmacy Division of Price Waterhouse Cooper in Los Angeles. Later on, she was appointed as director of projects for HealthTexas in Dallas, where she worked with Baylor Scott and White providers before serving as vice president of strategic physician development at Cirrus Health in Dallas.

She holds a master of healthcare administration from Washington University School of Medicine and earned her bachelor of science in community health from Texas A&M University.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.