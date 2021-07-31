Clear cell endometrial carcinoma survivor explains three reasons why she selected MD Anderson to cure her illness

Wikimedia/https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Clear_Cell_Carcinoma_of_the_Endometrium_%283392662

HOUSTON, TX — A patient, Kirsten Arendes, shares her experience of being cured of a rare type of uterine cancer, clear cell endometrial carcinoma.

She appears to believe that the MD Anderson Cancer Center is the best place for her to be treated and cured of her illness for the following three reasons

1. Treatment is based on research

After meeting with a gynecological oncologist, Dr. Pamela Soliman, who then discussed treatment options for her with her colleagues, Arendes was recommended to undergo chemotherapy since it was considered safe. But the decision regarding her treatment is in her hands. After much thought and consideration, she decided to undergo chemotherapy starting in early September.

Since the type of cancer experienced by Arendes is relatively rare and a little more aggressive and tends to reappear in the pelvis, she then consulted the radiation oncologist Dr. Anuja Jhingran who is world-renowned in radiation oncology. She suggested five sessions of brachytherapy to irradiate the area.

2. The team of doctors focuses on curing cancer

According to her, everyone involved in the treatment of her illness at MD Anderson was extraordinary. One of them is Dr. Soliman, who, even though she has a busy schedule, always makes her feel that she is the only person Arendes communicates with whenever she interacts with her. In addition, she also explained that the people who examined or took her blood were doing an amazing job.

3. Has several branches that can be reached easily

MD Anderson has several branches in Texas that are easily accessible. However, Arendes opted for a location closer to her home. Before therapy, she made visits and scans at Texas Medical Center, which is only about 45 minutes from where she lives.

In addition, Arendes also underwent chemotherapy, namely brachytherapy which only took about four minutes at MD Anderson in The Woodlands. Easy and fast access in and out of the building also made her comfortable undergoing treatment at that place.

