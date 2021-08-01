Six Easy Ways to Maintain Plants to Color Your Houstonian Garden

Ben Ashby/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX—Do you want to add some colors to your garden but are not sure of what to plant? It is important to know what plants can grow well in Houston because witnessing plants that don’t thrive can be heartbreaking. Here are some low-maintenance, drought-tolerant plants that will make your garden livelier.

1. Autumn Sage (Salvia greggii)

This plant usually blooms continually from late spring until winter. It loves the sun and can grow up to 3 feet tall. The red flowers with pale green leaves are hummingbirds’ favorite.

2. Texas Lantana (Lantana horrida also referred to as Lantana urticoides)

Drought and salt tolerant, this native Texas plant has yellow to orange flowers that attract butterflies. It likes the sun and well-drained soil. You can enjoy the bright colored flowers all summer.

3. Chaste Tree, Vitex

This little perennial tree produces lavender flower spikes in abundance. Early in the summer, it blooms profusely, then irregularly throughout the summer and fall. Vitex is resistant to heat, drought, and pests, making it an ideal choice for low-maintenance gardening.

4. Gulf Coast Muhly or Pink Mushky Grass (Muhlenbergia capillaris)

When planted in a clump, this native perennial grass with a huge, airy seed head looks lovely. It has purple spikelets, but when the fall arrives, it turns to a feathery, deep pink tone. The gentle movement as the spikes swing in the breeze will bring comfort to your eyes. It loves the sun and can grow up to 3 feet tall.

5. Esperanza, Yellow Bells

Commonly found in the rocky slopes around San Antonio, Arizona, and northern Mexico, this shrub attracts hummingbirds in full sun. You can enjoy its huge tubular flowers in a variety of colors ranging from bright yellow to apricot, orange, and red from spring to fall.

6. Blue Plumbago

You don’t really need to take care of this one since Blue Plumbago thrives without fertilizer and doesn’t attract insects. It loves the sun but still can grow well in partial shade with enough sunlight. Supplemental water might be needed when the soil is really dry.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.