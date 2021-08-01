The History of Crawfish in Houston

Sidney Pearce/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX—Many people love seafood, and crawfish absolutely holds a special place in seafood fans' hearts. Nowadays, Houston residents don't have to go to Louisiana to fulfill their craving for crawfish. It can easily be found served in many restaurants in town. Here's where it all began:

A.J. Judice Jr., Crawfish Extraordinaire

A.J. Judice, also known as the “Crazy Frenchman,” was responsible for introducing Crawfish back in the 60s. When they were first brought to Port Arthur, A.J. Judice did not just introduce crawfish as a food commodity, instead he initiated crawfish racing, which then became a thing in 1963. Then he became the Commissioner of Texas Crawfish Racing. The popularity of Houston’s crawfish has grown, making crawfish no longer exclusively associated with Louisiana.

1976 was a Special Year for Houston

Major success of oil business in the United States brought Louisiana workers to Houston. In 1976, These workers introduced crawfish to Houstonians. It was not long before everyone craved crawfish as their main dish. People could find Louisiana-style crawfish boils at Houston’s summer events and restaurants begin to add crawfish to their menu. Now, Houston has many restaurants that serve crawfish.

The Day the Crawfish Hype Blew out of Proportion

The food scene in Houston was not in a reallygood condition back in the early 90s due to increased prices of blue crabs. However, crawfish lighted the scene back to the city of Houston as they replaced blue crabs as city's favourite. The popularity of restaurants serving crawfish keeps growing, all because of our grilling culture and excellent cooks that keep making tasty crawfish dish.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.