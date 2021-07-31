Two relaxing spots for mommy-me-time in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Taking a short break for mothers who have dedicated time and energy for their beloved children is never a waste of time.
If you want to pamper yourself, there's a lot of great spas in town, but if you don't know where to look here are two places that you’re sure to enjoy:
Milk + Honey
Location : 2800 Kirby Drive, Suite A134, Houston, TX 77098
Start your self-pamper in a full range of luxurious spa treatments at Milk + Honey! They offer massage, facials, waxing, body treatments, and natural nail therapy in a modern, inviting space. This day spa provides a well-appointed locker room and relaxation lounge to its guests, which includes amenities such as private steam showers and comfy robes and slippers.
"I love love love milk + honey. My friends and I were doing a monthly spa afternoon and had been hopping around town trying out different places. When we found milk + honey and there is no need to go anywhere else. I love everything about this place (or almost everything). Free parking and convenient location is great. The staff is professional yet friendly." - Melissa M, via Yelp.
The Trellis Spa
Location : 111 North Post Oak Lane Houston, TX 77024
Located in The Houstonian Hotel, Club, & Spa, Trellis Spa provides you a healing and soothing me-time experience. So sit back and relax at the largest luxury spa in Texas that offers a series of elegant treatments in a serene setting.
"I was so excited to come back after the renovations were completed. It was so relaxing. What I have always said is there is really no comparison when it comes to Trellis. I love going to spas, but if you want a total immersive experience, where you feel you are away from the world, this is your spot." - Eman F, via Yelp.
