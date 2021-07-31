The University of Houston-Victoria announces the appointment of a new annual giving director who is a native alumnus

Baim Hanif/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - The University of Houston-Victoria is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelsey Norgard of Victoria as director of alumni relations and annual giving. She will join the University's Advancement team on Aug. 5 as director of sales and marketing for The Club at Colony Creek.

"I was born and raised in Victoria, and I've lived and worked here most of my life. I'm looking forward to joining the university and helping it continue to grow and serve the needs of Victoria and the area." Norgard stated. "I'm excited to join the University Advancement team and the UHV family,"

Norgard will serve as the key contact for more than 21,000 UHV alumni worldwide as the incoming director of alumni relations and annual donations. Norgard will be responsible for planning and directing events, programming, communications, and fundraising, among other things, as part of the university's ongoing endeavor to increase external support, according to Jesse Pisors, vice president for advancement and external relations.

"I am delighted to welcome Kelsey to the University Advancement team at UHV, and I am confident that she will help us better serve and engage with our alumni, as well as many non-alumni donors," Pisors said.

Norgard graduated from Louisiana State University in 2014 with a marketing degree. She was on the Dean's List and the Chancellor's List throughout her time at the university. She was in Mu Kappa Tau marketing honor society and Pi Sigma Epsilon coed fraternity.

She joined the Colony Creek team in 2016. She also designs commercials, the monthly newsletter, event and membership mailings, and website content. Norgard also communicates with members via email, social media, and SMS.

She also helps with sales, member, visitor, and staff interaction and invoicing during club events. From 2012 to 2015, she was a summer staff manager and marketing and event assistant at Colony Creek. In 2015 and 2016, she taught English in Thailand.

"I want to help people see how UHV has impacted their lives. There's so much potential here, and I can't wait to get started." Nogard stated.

Norgard is excited to meet alumni and strengthen their sense of pride and personal connection to the university. She is also keen to start the university's fundraising operations and find ways to enhance local support.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.