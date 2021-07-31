UST business student helps classmates for free to launch entrepreneurial apps

Charles Deluvio/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Omar Aleisa, a business student at the University of St. Thomas, volunteered his excellence in technology skills for programming apps to help his classmates for free to launch entrepreneurial apps in their entrepreneurial class.

Aleisa said that he is helping students from St. Thomas turn their ideas for applications into reality. "For each student, I am building the minimal viable product needed to help shape their project. With this, they will be able to further develop the product according to their goals," he explained.

Aleisa is currently taking an entrepreneurship class at the McNair Center for Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship and will achieve a BBA/MBA in finance from UST in December 2021.

His kindness is also acknowledged by his instructor, Dr. Patrick Woock, who feels Aleisa represents UST's core values of goodness, discipline, knowledge, and community.

As a first-generation American, Aleisa's family immigrated here for a better life and determined to incorporate these core values into his everyday life. "It is important to remember that everyone is on their own journey, including myself. It was not easy to attain the knowledge that I have now, and to be able to help someone else continue to grow on their path is the most rewarding feeling."

With his entrepreneurial spirit, UST supports Aleisa to achieve his personal goal in life — to become an investor and open his own business.

Aleisa said that years ago, he was in the same situation as these students. "I understand what it's like to have an idea and lack the resources to execute or even know where to begin. It is not easy and because of that, and it hinders growth in our society. People feed on negativity, and it is nice to give a helping hand, to support each other in our endeavors."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.