End Your Houston Summer Experience With a Bang!

HOUSTON, TX - The summer is coming to an end, Folks. Fret not! The fun is far from over. Towards the end of the season, the city usually gets busier, packed with festivals, concerts, and offers from local hotels, restaurants. Check out this list of fun activities that you can do to finish your ultimate summer experience.

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2021

Aug. 1 – Sept. 6

With many top restaurants participating in the event, you can expect an adventurous gastronomical month. Whether you are visiting an old favorite of yours or trying new ones, the good news is you will be eating for a good cause! This event will donate some of the money to the Houston Food Bank. So, your tummy and your feeling will equally feel better after each bite knowing you’ve done well for the community!

The Dr. Seuss Experience

Aug. 1 – 15

If you want to have fun with your kids, spending a day at The Dr. Seuss Experience sounds like a good option. It goes without saying the rooms will be themed based on the best-selling books and much more exciting and educational activities can be expected from The Dr. Seuss Experience. This event will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, and last for 2 weeks with limited tickets. So, you might want to get those tickets soon.

Dacamera Presents Houston SUMMERJAZZ 2021

Aug. 20 – 22

Dacamera came bearing good news to Houston Jazz lovers: the Houston SUMMERJAZZ 2021 concert will kick off on August 20. Three local Jazz Legends will perform at Wortham Theatre; Diane Reeves, Marquis Hill, and Dafnis Prieto Big Band. You can also expect some off-site performances and get a discounted ticket rate by staying at The Lancaster Hotel, the official hotel for the Houston SUMMERJAZZ 2021.

