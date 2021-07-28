Houston, TX

Houston University of St. Thomas MCTM program partners with Quality Science Education

Jason Martinez

HOUSTON, TX — The University of St. Thomas joined a cohort of universities from around the world to provide free Quality Science Education courses.

The courses are now available for the university’s Master in Clinical Management Translation (MCTM) students as a resource to prepare themselves as employees and entrepreneurs in the ever-changing medical technologies innovation realm.

The micro-credential complements the MCTM degree and can be earned while enrolled in the program. Students will receive the certification from Pathway of Patient Health after they completed the QSE program.

Through these courses, students will be taught about specific scientific studies that are needed to prove whether some medications and medical devices are safe and effective to use, how the expiry dates for medicine are determined, how failures occurred that resulted in product recalls and how a company determines how a product could fail, then design them differently so that it doesn’t.

“We must arm students with the critical thinking skills needed to make scientifically sound quality-based decisions in a world steeped with rapid technological innovation,” said CEO and President of Pathway for Patient Health, Dr. Marla Phillips.

“The pharmaceutical, medical device, biotech, animal health and consumer goods industries work to promote and protect patient health around the world. At the heart of our ability to affect patient lives is the necessity to develop and manufacture products that consistently meet the intended quality in a way that is supported by scientific research and data.”

The Director of University Relations and Enrollment with Pathway for Patient Health, Ann Hinkle, said, “The curriculum is not a training program; instead, it is a rigorous, intensive plan of study grounded in science that yields career-ready professionals who are adept in the field of quality science. Graduates of the QSE program will enter their desired profession with the skills necessary to increase the assurance of product quality, safety and efficacy.”

