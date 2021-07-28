New Principals of Houston Independent School District for 2021-2022

Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - For students, August 23 this year will be a challenging and hectic day as their first day at school. The same goes for some members of the Houston Independent School District since August 23 will be their first day to serve as school principals.

This week, the 35 new principals across HISD gathered together for the New Leaders Institute at the HISD Education Learning Center. Through these sessions, the new principals get chances to network, brainstorm, gather resources, and get inspired for a new year ahead.

“Creating a campus of innovative, exciting, and world-class educators starts with all of you, the principals,” Superintendent Millard House II said. “Your excitement, your enthusiasm, your passion is what can inspire your teachers on even the hardest of days.”

The new principal of Memorial Elementary School, Jose Cordova considers NLI not only as an opportunity to network but also to build a support system. He said, “It’s a great way to create a network of colleagues and individuals who are ready to have a great first year as new leaders."

Jose Cordova is a former HISD student and graduated from Carnegie Vanguard High School. He decides to change his plan from attending law school to become a committed educator. As Cordova said that “combating educational inequity” was his mission and also the reason for his decision to pursue education and certainly, to serves as a principal.

Hosted by the HISD Leadership Development Department, The New Leader Institute. The principals will gather through July, 22, followed by sessions for assistant principals and teacher specialists on July 26 - 29.

