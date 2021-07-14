Upcoming Events From Pasadena Public Library July 19-26

Jason Leung/Unsplash

PASADENA, TX—There are plenty of upcoming events that will be held by the Pasadena Public Library every month. All of the events are also aimed at various age groups, from kids, teenagers to adults. Below is listed some of the upcoming events from July 19 to July 26, 2021.

1. Fairmont Kids Craft: Wagging Tail

A crafting workshop for children on how to make a wagging dog tail or cat tail through a short and simple demonstration. All of the needed materials will be provided by the Pasadena's Library and also the prepacked materials to be used at home. The event will be held on Monday, July 19 at 3 pm at the Fairmont Branch Library.

2. Central: Author Visit: Andrew Fairchild

On Tuesday, July 20, the author, Andrew Fairchild will give a visit to the library. He will be sharing stories for the Summer Reading Program theme, Tails and Tales. The event will be started at 11:00 AM.

3. Central Library: Teen Tech - Battery Experiment

An event for teenagers to craft and make something fun, and for this time is they will be trying to make their own battery experiment at home. All of the materials and tools are only, 8 batteries, two metal spoons, and one dime. Join this exciting event on Tuesday, July 20 at 3:00 PM.

4. Virtual Youth Program: HMNS - Dinosaur Discovery

On Wednesday, July 21 will be an event for kids at 3:00 PM. This virtual event is presented by the Houston Museums of Natural Science to provide a lesson about paleontology. Virtual Earth Science On Wheels: Dinosaur Discovery can be accessed on:

Video link: https://vimeo.com/431015065/536db34413

Password: dino0715

Participants can start to access the virtual program at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, July 21 and the access will be closed after 24 hours.

5. Central Adult Craft: Flower Pencil Topper

There will be an adult crafting event on Friday, July 23 at 4:00 PM. Through this event, participants will learn how to add a beautiful twist to their stationary by creating a floral touch to pencils. The library will provide all of the needed materials both for the event and to take home.

6. Central Kids Craft: Zippy Zoomers

Another crafting event for kids will be held on Monday, July 26 at 3:00 PM. This time they will give a short demonstration on how to make Zippy Zoomer. As usual, all of the materials will be provided.

Find another upcoming event from Pasadena Public Library at their official website https://www.pasadenalibrary.org/upcoming-events.

