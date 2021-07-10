TSU student featured on Oprah Daily

Ilyass SEDDOUG/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — A student of the Texas Southern University, Mariah Campbell, participated in an exclusive interview with famous American talk show host Oprah Winfrey on the Oprah Daily website and Facebook page.

She is among three young journalists selected to sit down with Winfrey after her article on Juneteenth was featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine as part of “Project Tell Me: Lift Every Voice”.

In her statement, Campbell said, “It was really huge because Oprah is someone I have admired for so many years,” said Campbell. To see her take this opportunity to reach back and help other journalists and highlight their experiences is one of the most memorable experiences for me.”

“As a Black journalist, to be able to share stories from our past from Black elders that are still in our community today is probably a moment that helped me to realized I can do something impactful,” she continued.

Besides Winfrey, Campbell also had an opportunity to interview three other women for her story. The wife of the late Dr. Thomas F. Freeman, Clarice Freeman, Grammy award-winning singer and actress Dionne Warwick, and the 94-year-old Juneteenth activist from Texas, Opal Lee.

Campbell said she felt equally impressed by those three women like her interview with Winfrey. She admits she has a special connection to Freeman as a student in the Thomas F. Freeman Honors College on the campus of Texas Southern University.

“Well, Mrs. Freeman is actually someone that I nominated. She was the first person I thought of for the project. For Ms. Warwick and Ms. Lee…WHEW! All of these women are powerhouses! They’ve all had success in different ways and their stories are beyond inspirational,” Campbell explained.

After interviewing with those amazing women, Campbell said that she learned life lessons she would carry with her for the rest of her life.

She now begins to understand the importance of mentoring and why it is necessary to advocate for social change, and that resilience is the key to success.

She also hopes others will take advantage of the aspirational messages from her articles and interviews and apply them in their lives.

To watch part of Campbell’s interview with Winfrey and the three other outstanding women, visit this page.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.