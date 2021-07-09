Luneberg's senior defender Tom Hultsch selected as 2020-2021 CoSIDA Academic All-American team's member

USTAthletics/Twitter

HOUSTON, TX – The College Sports Information Directors Association has recently appointed a senior defender from Luneburg, Germany, Tom Hultsch, as a member of the 2020-2021 CoSIDA Academic All-American team. He grabbed second-team Academic All-American honors.

Upon the appointment, Hultsch said, "It is an unbelievable feeling and honor to receive an award at the national level and something that I would have never expected, which makes me very proud."

He also added, "At the same time, I'm extremely grateful for my coaches, teammates, and family who have supported me during my time at UST. This would not have been possible without them."

Since 1952, the honor has been granted each year to the most accomplished student-athletes for athletic and academic achievement.

Every year, over 20,000 student-athletes are nominated for the most prestigious and longest-running academic and athletic award.

To be eligible for the award, all candidates must obtain a 3.30 GPA or higher. In addition, they should be a starter or an important reserve in their respected sport.

Hultsch joins an elite company as only 50 Academic All-American selections are made for each sport.

Excellent on the pitch and in the classroom, he started every game in his career and became a three-year team captain.

From 2019 to 2020, Hultsch put up a defense having the lowest goals-against average (0.88) across Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

That same season, he received SCAC Elite 19 and was tabbed First Team All-Conference.

During the 2020-2021 period, he has contributed to lead the Celts to the SCAC Championship game and became a part of a defense leading the conference in shutouts.

In addition to earning Defensive Player of the Week honors, he was yet again a First Team All-SCAC selection and finished second in voting for the SCAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Graduating with a double major in Economics and Finance with a minor in Data Analytics, Hultsch had an amazing 3.99 GPA during his four year-service as a Celt. He has been also awarded a full-time position with Ernst & Young.

