Houston Public Library holds upcoming events in July

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Public Library presents upcoming online and offline programs for kids and families to enjoy together. Following are the details of the events:

Jul 15, 2021 @ 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM

TAYSHAS Book Club is a lively and engaging book discussion with friends for students in grades 9-12 where the virtual youth book club meets each month to discuss a selected title from the TAYSHAS Reading List (past and present).

The TAYSHAS Reading List is developed by public and school librarians from around Texas to motivate young adults to become lifelong readers. This list takes its name from the Caddo Indian word meaning “friends" or "allies”.

Participants will receive a copy of the book that they can keep. This month’s selection is The Hive by Barry Lyga and Morgan Baden.

Register now at https://houstonlibrary.org/event/5115644

Jul 13, 2021 @ 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Matt Heaton's songs are a mix of rockabilly, surf, American roots, and Irish traditional music, delivered with a wry sense of humor and a sincere sense of fun.

Children and adults enjoy his musicianship and variety. The adults in the room particularly appreciate the Muppet-Esque touches of humor and observations of kid behavior. It's surely pleasing listeners of all ages.

Register for this virtual program via Zoom at https://houstonlibrary.org/event/5117618

Jul 19, 2021 @ 04:15 PM to 05:00 PM

This virtual youth book club meets each month to discuss a selected title from the current Texas Bluebonnet Award Reading List.

Texas Bluebonnet Award Reading List is determined by the public and school librarians from around Texas, and participants get to keep their copies of the book. The program includes the fun vote of “read 5, then decide on the winner."

These books will be read during the fall and then voted on in January. Dedicated to kids in grades 3-6, this month’s selection is The Elephant's Girl by Celesta Rimington.

Register now at https://houstonlibrary.org/event/5111068

Jul 24, 2021 @ 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM

Middle school graders, who like good books and talking about books with friends can join Lone Star Book Club. This virtual youth book club meets each month to discuss a selected title from the Lone Star Reading List (past and present) after reading a copy of the selected book that they can keep.

The Lone Star reading list is developed by public and school librarians from around Texas to encourage middle school students to explore a variety of current books.

This event is recommended for students in grades 6-8. This month’s selection is When You Trap a Tiger by Tae Keller.

Register now at https://houstonlibrary.org/event/5115630

