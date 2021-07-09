Texas State University's alum appointed as new head University of St. Thomas baseball coach

USTAthletics/Twitter

HOUSTON, TX – Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for St. Edward's University, David Wood, has been appointed as the new Head Baseball Coach by the University of St. Thomas Athletic Department.

Wood will coach the Celts into their second full season since being reintroduced in 2020 after a 51-year absence.

Upon the appointment, Wood said, "UST stood out right from the start when hearing about the opportunity. I believe that a two-year-old program in such a great city can allow for St. Thomas to have some great success in the SCAC."

"Houston has such a great history of baseball players coming out of it and we look forward to finding the right fits for the program," he continued. "This team is very young and very talented. After looking into the roster and seeing who will be returning, I am very excited to see how they develop and perform."

Meanwhile, Athletic Director Todd Smith remarked, "Our baseball program has laid a strong foundation and we are set up for success in the near future."

He also said, "Coach Wood brings a winning pedigree and knows how to lead a winning baseball program. His success on and off the field at a Catholic school has prepared him well for this opportunity. We want to welcome Coach Wood and his family to the St. Thomas community."

Wood earned a bachelor's degree in Applied Arts and Sciences with a coaching emphasis from Texas State University. While working at St. Edward's, he played an integral role in the success of the Hilltoppers, featuring six Heartland Conference Championships, Seven NCAA Regional appearances, One South-Central Regional Championship, and a third-place finish in the 2013 NCAA DII World Series.

Under his guidance in 2014, his pitching staff produced a 2.57 ERA, setting a new school record. While he led the Hilltopper pitching staff for four years, they produced four of the lowest five ERAs in school history.

Prior to his coaching career, the Long Island, New York native had quite a career as a player. His playing career shined when he joined the Stony Brook University. At that time, he was appointed as a member of the Freshman All-America East Team.

In 2007, Wood won Player of the Year after moving on to the professional ranks as a member of the Kansas City Royals in the Arizona Fall League. As a new coach, the father to two sons, Reid and Lukas, with his wife, Randi, will provide a wealth of experience and knowledge for the UST Baseball program.

