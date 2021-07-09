Houston, TX

BARC temporarily shuts down all service

Jason Martinez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imM93_0as08BoU00
Dasha Urvachova/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, announced that they would close all services to the public starting from July 4 through July 12.

The step was taken to address an unusually high presence of upper respiratory illness, and one confirmed positive case of distemper in the shelter.

BARC Shelter Director Greg Damianoff, “Out of concern for the hundreds of healthy animals who come to BARC each week, as well as BARC’s spay and neuter and wellness clinic customers, BARC is taking immediate, preemptive measures to isolate the issue.”

He also said, “This will allow BARC to focus our resources on treating sick animals and prevent further spread within the shelter population.”

BARC will continue its efforts to conduct animal control and bite case investigations while taking in injured, sick or fading animals during the closure.

Meanwhile, the organization’s foster clinic will still be open, but services will be restricted to drive-through only.

During this time, BARC plans to recognize, insulate and medicate infected animals and carefully observe healthy but exposed animals for future symptoms.

The shelter will ensure that no animals are placed in the community until they have no longer any symptoms or past the incubation period and undertake deep cleaning to reduce further contamination.

BARC has recently confiscated seven dogs that were exposed and possibly infected with distemper. One case of which was confirmed positive.

The exposed remaining dogs have been isolated, and the BARC is awaiting test results to determine if it needs to take additional precautions.

Symptoms of distemper may include thick nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing. In severe cases, distemper may also cause seizures, tremors and death

BARC advises anyone who has adopted dogs from its shelter that show potential symptoms to contact the organization for free medical treatment.

The shelter will also refund adoptions fees and accept returned animals from those who are incapable or not ready to take care of potentially sick animals.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5ebfdf5db44fff5c33495c73337c5d1f.blob

Houston-area beat writer, self-proclaimed restaurant critic

Houston, TX
185 followers
Loading

More from Jason Martinez

Houston, TX

Six Easy Ways to Maintain Plants to Color Your Houstonian Garden

HOUSTON, TX—Do you want to add some colors to your garden but are not sure of what to plant? It is important to know what plants can grow well in Houston because witnessing plants that don’t thrive can be heartbreaking. Here are some low-maintenance, drought-tolerant plants that will make your garden livelier.Read full story
Houston, TX

The History of Crawfish in Houston

HOUSTON, TX—Many people love seafood, and crawfish absolutely holds a special place in seafood fans' hearts. Nowadays, Houston residents don't have to go to Louisiana to fulfill their craving for crawfish. It can easily be found served in many restaurants in town. Here's where it all began:Read full story
Houston, TX

Upcoming job and hiring events in August

HOUSTON, TX - There are few upcoming events for hiring and job fairs you can attend this month. Find new promising opportunities for your career from one of these events. Smart City is looking for more people to fill in positions as their Independent Sales Representatives and help clients to find their dream apartments. If you have worked in the sales and marketing field in the past and loves to socialize, then you might be a good fit for the job.Read full story
Houston, TX

Rice University bioengineers team discover an insulin-producing implant for Type 1 diabetes supported by JDRF

HOUSTON, TX — A Rice University bioengineers team is creating an insulin-producing implant for Type 1 diabetics using 3D printing and smart biomaterials. This three-year project is supported by a grant from JDRF — as the leading global funder of diabetes research and a partnership between the laboratories of Omid Veiseh and Jordan Miller.Read full story
Houston, TX

Upcoming Traders Village Summer Special Events

HOUSTON, TX—Traders Village is not just about shopping. They host many events that will make your year filled with fun, happiness, and definitely spicy delicacies. Here is the list of upcoming events that will be held at Traders Village:Read full story
Houston, TX

Three great picnic spots in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Summer is coming to a close. However, it’s not too late to enjoy Houston’s great outdoors and have a picnic. Pack your basket, take your blanket and head for a picnic at one of these great spots.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston's top three places to get the greatest coffee

HOUSTON, TX - Houston, the fourth largest city in the United States, has a thriving and diverse coffee scene. Its colorful neighborhoods are teeming with varied coffee shops and cafés, each with its own personality and offerings. From a café that epitomizes Houston's character to a hip coffeehouse, here's a list of some of the top cafes you really must visit.Read full story
Houston, TX

Your guide to cozy cafes in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Whether you're a caffeine addict, a workaholic needing somewhere to zone in, a student doing homework or you just want to hang out and meet friends, Houston has a ton of great cafes to choose from.Read full story
Houston, TX

Best outdoor workout spots in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, TX - During this pandemic, outdoor workouts are certainly a safer option than exercising indoors. Whether you are looking for the right place to take a walk, work out with some friends, or with a personal trainer, there are several great workout spots for you in Houston.Read full story
Prairie View, TX

Civil Rights Movement activist appointed as chair of PVAMU's Department of Educational Leadership and Counseling

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX — An activist of the Civil Rights Movement, Anthony J. Harris, Ed.D., was appointed as chair of the Department of Educational Leadership and Counseling in the Whitlowe R. Green College of Education at Prairie View A&M University and started his new role on July 1.Read full story

HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division elected their new vice president of physician alignment

HOUSTON, TX - Amy Johnson has been named as the new vice president of physician alignment at HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division. She took over her responsibility on June 28, managing specialty alignment efforts within the Houston and South Texas markets. This includes organizing a primary care partner for the division and building a network offering for payers, employers, and patients.Read full story
Galveston, TX

UTMB Galveston National Laboratory scientists discover five ebola vaccines in a joint study supported by NIAID

GALVESTON, TX - A new joint study about five types of Ebola vaccine is published in Science Translational Medicine. The leader of this multi-year study, Alexander Bukreyev, Ph.D., of the UTMB Galveston National Laboratory, analyzed whether all the vaccines provided protection and produced strong antibody responses.Read full story
Houston, TX

Clear cell endometrial carcinoma survivor explains three reasons why she selected MD Anderson to cure her illness

HOUSTON, TX — A patient, Kirsten Arendes, shares her experience of being cured of a rare type of uterine cancer, clear cell endometrial carcinoma. She appears to believe that the MD Anderson Cancer Center is the best place for her to be treated and cured of her illness for the following three reasons.Read full story
Houston, TX

MD Anderson's patient shares his story of recovering from anaplastic astrocytoma

HOUSTON, TX — A cancer survivor, Jason House, shared how he recovered from anaplastic astrocytoma. Thanks to treatment at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, he is now free from the illness.Read full story
Houston, TX

Two relaxing spots for mommy-me-time in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Taking a short break for mothers who have dedicated time and energy for their beloved children is never a waste of time. If you want to pamper yourself, there's a lot of great spas in town, but if you don't know where to look here are two places that you’re sure to enjoy:Read full story
Houston, TX

MD Anderson Cancer Center's doctor provides explanation regarding immunocompromised but fully vaccinated individuals

HOUSTON, TX — About half of the adult population in Texas and 60% of all Americans are currently partially vaccinated against COVID-19. According to an announcement from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine now no longer need to wear masks in various situations.Read full story
Victoria, TX

The University of Houston-Victoria announces the appointment of a new annual giving director who is a native alumnus

HOUSTON, TX - The University of Houston-Victoria is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelsey Norgard of Victoria as director of alumni relations and annual giving. She will join the University's Advancement team on Aug. 5 as director of sales and marketing for The Club at Colony Creek.Read full story
Houston, TX

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer's patient shares her story of being free from papillary thyroid cancer

HOUSTON, TX — The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center's patient, Morgan Romero, shared her story of being cured of papillary thyroid cancer, thanks to treatment at the cancer center.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Hoo successfully hatch four painted terrapins

HOUSTON, TX — The Houston Zoo welcomed four painted terrapins that have been successfully hatched for the past week. This was done due to the collaboration between the departments of primate, water quality, veterinary, and herpetology.Read full story
1 comments

UST business student helps classmates for free to launch entrepreneurial apps

HOUSTON, TX — Omar Aleisa, a business student at the University of St. Thomas, volunteered his excellence in technology skills for programming apps to help his classmates for free to launch entrepreneurial apps in their entrepreneurial class.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy