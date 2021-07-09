Arts, culture nonprofits receive $5.6 million in city grants

Nihal Demirci/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — At least 132 arts and culture nonprofit organizations will receive $5,612,433 in grants from the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs or MOCA.

The fund will sponsor public exhibitions, presentations and performances in 2021.

In his statement, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, “City funding offers critical support to arts and cultural institutions as well as individual artists.”

He then added, “Although the arts sector and artists sustained significant losses due to the global pandemic, they were still able to innovate, entertain, and bring joy and light into our lives. While economic recovery continues as vaccination levels rise, Houston recognizes art is integral to a vibrant city, and a necessary driver of our local economy.”

MOCA will provide the funds through the “Support for Organizations” grant program. The program supports nonprofit organizations and fiscally sponsored projects with annual arts and cultural programming available to Houston residents and visitors.

Houston Arts Alliance manages and administers the competitive program funded by a portion of the City’s Hotel Occupancy Tax.

The grants made in 2021 will be split as follows:

Up to 63% of HOT funding will be dedicated to 2020 grantees who experienced significantly reduced grants due to the pandemic

At least 37% of HOT funding will be dedicated to new grantees via a competitive grants process

For the Support for Organizations grant program, this split means:

35 new grants were awarded to grantees through a competitive grant process, totaling $4,182,352

97 grants were awarded to existing 2020 grantees with contract extensions, totaling $1,430,038.

You can find the complete list of Support for Organizations 2021 Grantees at https://www.houstonartsalliance.com/grantees.

To learn more about HOT funding, please visit https://www.houstonartsalliance.com/how-hot-works.

