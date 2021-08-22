Manchester United Held To Draw At Southampton

Image credit AllenDo04/Pixabay

Manchester United have been held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton, coming back from a goal down to equal the Premier League record of 27 matches away from home without defeat.

Southampton took the lead against the run of play with a Che Adams show deflected off Fred and past De Gea.

In the build-up to the goal, Southampton’s Jack Stephens fouled Bruno Fernandes with a challenge that referee Craig Pawson should have spotted without the assistance of VAR. However, when reviewed, the goal was inexplicably allowed to stand.

"It's a foul, he [Stephens] goes straight through Bruno, with his arm and his hip across him. We can't go from one extreme of volleyball or basketball last season to rugby now. I like the more lenient way, it's more men's football, but, still, that's a foul," said Solskjaer in the post-match press conference.

United equalised through a Mason Greenwood strike in the second half, after the fifth assist of the season from Paul Pogba, and looked as if they would go on to claim a winner.

Though it was Southampton who will feel they should have banked all three points, with David De Gea making a brilliant save to deny Adam Armstrong late on.

"Overall, I think we created enough chances to win it and played some decent football at times; then again we could have lost it but for a very good save from David [De Gea]. It's a point from a losing position but it's not what we wanted. We weathered the storm in the first two or three minutes after some set-plays, then we played some good football ourselves, created chances from set-plays and when they scored that was more or less out of nowhere. [It was a] Foul, 100 per cent. Football can go from one extreme to the other and he goes straight through Bruno's hip so that's a foul, but we should react better anyway, we should do better, just block the shot and make sure mistakes won't cost us.

“We played some very good football until they scored, maybe for another five minutes. It's sloppy, maybe because of tiredness we gave them a few chances, we could have lost it as I said. After we scored, the next five, six, seven minutes, I thought 'yeah, this is good'. We created chances, they had a couple of blocks and we did have opportunities. I always believe in these players."

"We wanted to get Anto [Martial] going, make it to have two forwards. Anto drifted to the left and Mason was coming inside from the right. Mason scores a very good goal. He didn't have one of his best days, but he still contributes and when Jadon [Sancho] came on, I thought he looked really sharp for the first 10-15 minutes, but the whole team fell away a bit and the last 15 minutes we didn't play particularly well."

"We're still very early on [in the season] and we need to work to get them fit. We'll be better off next week. It's a point from a losing position, but still we want two more in every single game but now it's about working on fitness, a couple of other issues we need to sort and then we should be ready for Wolverhampton," concluded Solskjaer.

Next weekend United travel to Molineux to face Wolves, where they will look to break Arsenal’s away record they currently hold with The Invincibles.

