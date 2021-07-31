Lewis Hamilton Leads Mercedes Front-Row Lockout

Jarrod Partridge

Lewis Hamilton took his 75th pole position for the Mercedes F1 Team with an incredible lap at the Hungaroring, while his teammate Valtteri Bottas delivered an impressive performance to complete the lockout and will start tomorrow’s race in P2.

Today was the 214th pole position for Mercedes-Benz power in Formula One, surpassing Renault as the engine supplier with the second-most poles.

Amazing Qualifying Lap From Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton claimed his eighth pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix, breaking the record he shared with Michael Schumacher for most pole positions at this Grand Prix.

‘It was an amazing qualifying lap, that last one. There’s been amazing teamwork from everyone this weekend, Valtteri included. We’re just trying to push the car forwards, developing constantly and the guys back at the factory have been working flat out, leaving no stone unturned. It’s been amazing to see everyone coming together, rallying each other and pushing forwards, and I appreciate the great support I have here.

‘The Soft tyre is worth something like five metres down into turn one and it’s a long way down to the first corner so it’ll be exciting tomorrow – it’s surprising to see all the guys behind us on the Soft tyre. It’s definitely great having a front-row lockout for our Team, it’s the first one in a long time and I just feel so grateful to everyone back at the factory,’ said Hamilton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqxdT_0bE0Oteg00
Lewis HamiltonImage credit Mercedes-AMG Petronas press office

So Close For Valtteri Bottas

It was a case of so close yet so far for Valtteri Bottas, who was just three-tenths of a second behind Hamilton, and will play a crucial role in helping the Brit retain the race lead into Turn 1 tomorrow.

‘We saw some good progress in performance at Silverstone and it seems to be carrying on here in Budapest which is great to see. The conditions are pretty unique here with the heat and we’ve performed well so far. As a team, we’re in a good position with the Medium tyre for the race tomorrow – Red Bull will have an advantage at the start on the Soft but we will be able to go longer in the first stint so we’re set for an interesting race. We need to have strong focus at the start, that’s for sure.

‘I’m a little bit disappointed with my first run in Q3, Lewis had an amazing lap and I didn’t feel as confident with the car as I was at other points through the weekend. I lost a little bit of rhythm with the Medium tyre in Q2 and it wasn’t easy to switch back to the Softs in Q3 and go all-out attack. But my lap was decent and enough for P2 so I’m relatively happy,’ added Bottas.

Tyre Puzzle For Mercedes

Both drivers will start tomorrow’s race on the Medium compound tyre, in contrast to the cars behind them, which gives Andrew Shovlin a puzzle to solve…

‘It’s great to get another front row lock-out; we didn’t really know what to expect coming here, we thought that we’d be in the fight for pole but the margin is a surprise. We wanted to get the cars on the Medium tyre for the start, that was a bit tighter than we would have liked in Q2 with Valtteri but the gamble paid off. Once the race is underway, the Medium should be the better tyre but its weakness is always going to be the start and the grip in the opening corners – that has to be a focus for tomorrow. The race is going to be really tough on the tyres and that could open up options on strategy but the car had good pace on Friday in hot conditions so hopefully we can carry that into the race,’ concluded Shovlin.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ea50744be649792fece0833bd92dbc13.blob

I love the stories that sports give us, and my mission is to help make the internet a better place by sharing stories, history, and educational pieces that will help people learn something new, be entertained, or both. I write about Formula 1, Manchester United, and the New York Yankees. Mainly.

227 followers
Loading

More from Jarrod Partridge

Max Verstappen Unhappy With P3 Performance

Max Verstappen was disappointed with himself after qualifying in P3 in Hungary, but has taken solace from the fact that not only will he have his teammate Sergio Perez starting alongside him, he will also start on the Soft tyre which will give him an advantage heading into Turn 1.Read full story

Esteban Ocon Secures Incredible Maiden F1 Win In Hungary

Esteban OconImage credit Alpine F1 Team press office. Alpine F1 Team secured its first win in Formula 1 at the Hungaroring thanks to a stunning drive by Esteban Ocon to grab his maiden victory in the sport. Fernando Alonso finished in fourth after some valiant battles of his own meaning the team heads into the summer break in fifth position in the Constructors’ Championship.Read full story

Valtteri Bottas Fastest In Hungary’s ‘Finnish Sauna’

Valtteri Bottas was fastest in FP2, in conditions he described as a ‘Finnish sauna’ as temperatures hit 60 degrees in the cockpit of his Mercedes. Bottas’ teammate Lewis Hamilton finished the second session in P2, just 0.027 seconds behind the Finn.Read full story

Max Verstappen Overcomes Challenging Day In Hungary

Although he topped the timesheets in FP1, Max Verstappen experienced a challenging day in Hungary as he sought to find better balance throughout the scorching second session. For Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez there is more time to be found, however, the Mexican didn’t get a true indication of his speed as his flying laps were compromised by traffic.Read full story

Esteban Ocon Flying Under Searing Sun

Alpine F1 Team started its Hungarian Grand Prix weekend with a smooth Friday practice at a hot, sweaty Hungaroring as Formula 1 returned to a regular practice programme following the excitement of the Sprint format in Silverstone.Read full story

Pierre Gasly Rediscovering Form In Hungary

After a difficult weekend at Silverstone, Pierre Gasly has rediscovered his form in scorching conditions in Hungary, going sixth fastest on the opening day. While it was a strong day for Gasly, for his teammate Yuki Tsunoda there were many long faces in his garage, as the rookie only managed P12 in the morning and P17 in the afternoon.Read full story

Top 10 Pace In Practice For Aston Martin

Aston Martin ended the opening day of practice for the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with both Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll in the top 10. With the Hungaroring one of the lesser-used circuits on the Formula One calendar, the opening session was initially spent clearing the dust and creating a racing line.Read full story

Max Verstappen Moving On From Silverstone Incident

In the wake of his collision with Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen has put his head down heading into the final round before the mid-season break, leaving his team to focus on the fallout from the most controversial moment of the season to date.Read full story

Fernando Alonso Returns To Scene Of First F1 Win

Ah his comeback tour gains momentum, Fernando Alonso returns to the scene of his first-ever win in F1 – the Hungaroring. Alonso won the 2003 Hungarian Grand Prix for Renault, after starting from pole position, beating home Kimi Raikkonen, who will also be on the grid this weekend as the two elder statesmen of the paddock do battle in the midfield.Read full story

Alfa Romeo Keep Knocking On The Door

After coming agonisingly close to scoring a point at Silverstone, Alfa Romeo keep knocking on the door, and are hoping their hard work pays off in the final round before the mid-season break.Read full story

Yuki Tsunoda Hungary For More Points

After scoring a point at Silverstone, Yuki Tsunoda is hungry for more, as he looks to head into the mid-season break on a high note following a slower than expected start to life in F1.Read full story

Lewis Hamilton Seeing Simulator Benefits

Lewis Hamilton revealed earlier this year that he only drives around 20 laps a year in the Mercedes simulator. In spite of his past reservations, Hamilton appears to have changed his mind, with Toto Wolff revealing Hamilton’s views have changed, given the tight title race with Red Bull.Read full story

Max Verstappen’s Silverstone Crash Costs $1.8 Million

The cost of championship-leader Max Verstappen‘s crash with Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix was approximately $1.8 million, according to Red Bull‘s Christian Horner.Read full story

McLaren Happy With Daniel Ricciardo’s Recent Form

Has Daniel Ricciardo rediscovered his best form? With his fifth-place finish at Silverstone, he had his best finish of the season, and McLaren’s Andreas Seidl said the team were pleased with his progress.Read full story

No Lewis Hamilton Win Without Red Flag

Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes trackside engineering director, believes Lewis Hamilton might not have won his eighth British Grand Prix if the race hadn’t been stopped after he and Max Verstappen collided on the opening lap.Read full story

Ross Brawn ‘Very Pleased’ With Sprint Race Format

A ringing endorsement of the F1 Sprint Qualifying Race was given by Formula One boss Ross Brawn at the conclusion of the British Grand Prix. F1’s first sprint qualifying event took place at Silverstone on Saturday, which determined the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. On Friday, the traditional qualifying session took place, setting the grid for the 17-lap sprint.Read full story

Lewis Hamilton: ‘There’s Rarely An Incident That’s 100% Someone’s Fault’

Lewis Hamilton has put his collision at Silverstone down to a racing incident, stating ‘there’s rarely an incident that’s 100% someone’s fault’ and hopes that the racing between the two main protagonists for the 2021 championship will stay hard but fair as the season approaches the half way point.Read full story

Max Verstappen Slams Lewis Hamilton Celebrations As ‘Disrespectful And Unsportsmanlike’

After crashing out of the British Grand Prix in an opening lap incident with eventual race winner Lewis Hamilton, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has slammed Hamilton’s celebrations, labelling them ‘disrespectful and unsportsmanlike.’Read full story

Lewis Hamilton Wins 2021 British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton took his eighth British Grand Prix win with a courageous drive in front of a full-capacity crowd at Silverstone. Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided on the opening lap when fighting for the lead into Copse Corner, with Verstappen hitting the barriers and Hamilton suffering damage to his wheel rim.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy