Max Verstappen Overcomes Challenging Day In Hungary

Although he topped the timesheets in FP1, Max Verstappen experienced a challenging day in Hungary as he sought to find better balance throughout the scorching second session.

For Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez there is more time to be found, however, the Mexican didn’t get a true indication of his speed as his flying laps were compromised by traffic.

Not An Easy Day For Max Verstappen

With the events of Silverstone behind him, it was time for Max Verstappen to focus on driving again, and the Dutchman got off to the best possible start with the fastest time in the morning session.

“In general, it was not an easy day on track today, we had a few adjustments that we were working on from FP1 and FP2 that we need to look into, seeing what works and what doesn’t. There are a lot of things to analyse this evening but there’s nothing too big to overcome so I’m not worried. The track was very hot today, but it looks like there’s a bit of rain coming so that should make things interesting and I’m looking forward to it,” said Verstappen.

Max Verstappen Image credit Red Bull Racing press office

Sergio Perez Finds Traffic

Although it wasn’t reflected in the standings, Sergio Perez felt his car was faster than it showed, after being slowed by traffic throughout the day.

“The car felt good over the longer and shorter runs today. I think there’s definitely time to be found, I was caught in some traffic during both sessions so I think there is still plenty to play for in qualifying tomorrow. With the weather conditions predicted to change over the weekend, there is a bit of an unknown, it may benefit some more than others so we will have to wait and see what happens. We’ve made good steps and we have a good idea about what we need to do before qualifying to make improvements, so I am optimistic for the rest of the weekend,” added Perez.

