Is a fourth stimulus check really necessary in Los Angeles?

The coronavirus outbreak has been catastrophic, therefore any assistance from the government, such as stimulus checks, is much appreciated. Low- and middle-income households in the United States have already received three stimulus checks, with a fourth stimulus check set to be authorized soon.

According to a new study, almost 159 million economic impact payments totaling more than $376 billion have been distributed to qualified beneficiaries in the past month, with the bulk of the money being spent on food, rent, and other monthly expenses.

According to a Bankrate.com study, the percentage of recipients seeking to put their stimulus cheques towards their near-term financial position has remained high at 67 %. Even those in the highest-earning families, with yearly incomes of $80,000 or more, are feeling the effects of the epidemic, with almost half indicating they would spend their pay on this.

According to the National Women’s Law Center, although the economy added 916,000 jobs in February, just one-third of them went to women, who have lost almost 4.6 million employment since February 2020. Many individuals were compelled to take up a job that did not necessarily pay well at the time: caregiving.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California has signed a state budget plan into law that includes a fourth stimulus check for citizens of the Golden State. We explain what this implies and who is eligible in this article.

Who is eligible for the fourth round of stimulus payments in California?

Two-thirds of Californians are anticipated to be eligible for the newest payouts. Because individuals earning up to $75,000 per year and families earning up to $150,000 per year will be eligible for the stimulus, this is the case. Those individuals must, however, have resided in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year and must continue to reside in California at the time the check is issued.

The primary stimulus check will be for $600, but individuals with ITINs (Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers) will be eligible for an additional $600, and taxpayers with dependents will be eligible for an additional $500.

You may use this official estimate tool to figure out how much your stimulus check will be.

When will the fourth round of stimulus checks be distributed?

The payments will begin in September 2021, according to the California Franchise Tax Board. So it won’t happen right now, but it’s something to look forward to for California residents.

With so many people have had their income reduced due to the epidemic, knowing that these additional stimulus payments are on the way may help Californians plan ahead for the remainder of 2021.

Direct stimulus checks and direct relief flowing into people’s wallets are significant, Newsom shared on the payouts. He shared that they understand the sharpness of tension that comes with unpaid rent, as well as the acuity of worry that comes with gas, electric, and water bills. He continued sharing the importance of keeping people warm and secure while also ensuring that they have access to the services they need during this difficult time.

