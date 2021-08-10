Reckless man fatally “drifts” sportscar into granny on way to evening prayers

In Porter Ranch, a youngster accused of speeding killed a 71-year-old lady who was on her way to attend evening prayers.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a multiple-vehicle collision near Corbin Avenue and Mason Avenue on the 30th of July. The man was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 westbound on Corbin Avenue when he made a right-left onto Mason Avenue.

The motorist “drifted into oncoming lanes” and collided with another car, according to LAPD. Norbanoo Dhanani, a 71-year-old lady who was a passenger in the other vehicle, was killed in the collision. According to police reports, the young motorist who struck her stayed at the site.

“I’m asking for this kid to have some kind of consequence because it seems like the way our California laws are and this DA is, it doesn’t seem like he’s going to get anything,” the victim’s son said.

Reporters met with the bereaved family on Monday, as a makeshift monument commemorating the fatal accident scene could be seen from their Porter Ranch home.

“My in-laws left our gated community to attend evening prayers at the mosque,” Naseem Dhanani, Norbanoo’s daughter-in-law, said. “A driver blindsided and speeding down Corbin slammed right into them.”

An extended family member told reporters he was the first family member on the scene. “I actually pulled her out of the car,” he shared grievingly.

The mourning family claims the driver of the Camaro ZL1 was reckless and speeding. Now, the family is calling for justice.

