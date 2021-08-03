Los Angeles church snitches on man after sharing ‘sneaky selfie’ at Capitol riot

Is it the church’s place to snitch on its own congregation members? Well, that's exactly what happened to this Los Angeles man after sharing selfies of him at the riot on a church group.

Brooks is seen standing in a corridor amid a throng of people who had pushed their way into the Capitol. Brooks is seen on security footage climbing into the Capitol via a shattered window while wearing a red, white, and blue knit hat with the name “Trump” on the front, according to the FBI.

In a criminal complaint, Brooks, who runs a home renovation company in Orange County, was charged with illegal access and disruptive behavior on restricted premises.

Man seen posing at Capitol riot after sharing this photo on a church group. FBI Case File

In a federal courthouse in Los Angeles, he made his initial court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

According to a publication, a Southern California man was detained in connection with the U.S. Capitol disturbance after prosecutors said he sent a picture of himself amid the mob on January 6 to members of his church group.

According to a signed declaration from an FBI agent, a leading member of Glenn Allen Brooks’ prayer group alerted federal authorities on January 30 after he posted a picture he took of himself standing in the throng that had pushed its way into the Capitol.

Brooks, of Huntington Beach, is shown in the picture with a white beard and red jacket, as well as a hat adorned with an American flag, according to the Orange County Register.

According to the FBI statement, he infiltrated the Senate side of the Capitol by climbing through shattered glass.

In a criminal complaint filed on July 27, Brooks was charged with illegal access and disruptive behavior on restricted premises. He was detained two days later and appeared in court for the first time on Thursday.

Brooks and the federal public attorney assigned to his case could not be contacted for comment right away.

