Los Angeles, CA

Check when you’re finally getting your next stimulus payment

Jano le Roux

Everything we know about the next stimulus payment and what Los Angeles can expect: According to a budget agreement announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, millions of Californians earning between $30,000 and $75,000 per year may expect to see $600 in their bank accounts this fall.

The state budget was signed 11 days outside the deadline of July 1, postponing the check delivery by a few weeks.

California Department of Finance spokesperson H.D. Palmer previously told reporters that the payments would begin to be paid in early September. The wait in Los Angeles seems to be nearly over, however, we are still waiting for an exact date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5H9l_0awF1tsv00
Photo by Blogging Guide on Unsplash

The stimulus checks are an extension of the state’s stimulus program, which gave low-income Californians earning less than $30,000 a year with one-time $600 payouts. Residents who have already received the first round of checks will not be eligible for the second set of checks, which will be worth $600. If you have dependent children, regardless of your immigration status, you may be eligible for a $500 payment.

Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the state’s recently approved $100 billion “California Comeback Plan” at a ceremony in El Sereno on Tuesday, calling it “one of the most ambitious budget packages in the country.”

“We’re making transformative investments across the board, harnessing the largest surplus in state history, that will help bring all of our communities roaring back from the pandemic — and pay dividends for generations to come,” Newsom said at an appearance in El Sereno.

“We have your back,” Newsom said, referring to funding to reimburse 100 percent of back rent for low-income tenants who were financially affected by the COVID-19 epidemic and were unable to fulfill their housing expenses from April 2020 through September 2021.

Newsom went on to say that he is “aware of the stresses and challenges” that California currently confronts, but that he is “absolutely confident and enlivened by what this blueprint, what this ‘comeback plan’ here in the state of California offers 40 million Californians strong into the future.”

There are two types of stimulus payments available. You may be eligible for one or both. For additional information on Golden State Stimulus I and II, see the category requirements below.

Golden State Stimulus II

Families and individuals who qualify will receive the Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) grant from California. If you earn $75,000 or less and submit your 2020 tax return, you may be eligible for this payout.

Payments are expected to commence the first week of September.

Golden State Stimulus I

Families and individuals that qualify will receive the Golden State Stimulus payment. If you submit your 2020 tax return with the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) or with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), you may be eligible for this payout.

Payments are expected to commence the second week of September.

Families and individuals who qualify will receive the Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) grant from California. With our GSS II calculator, you may estimate the amount of your GSS II payment. Calculate yours using the calculator on the California FTB’s website here.

Californians’ eligibility for the California Earned Income Tax Credit has been expanded, according to the Franchise Tax Board. Those who earned unemployment benefits in 2020, as well as those who got income through In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) or a Medicaid waiver program for providing care to a person they resided with since 2016, would be affected by the changes.

The IHSS program offers in-home help to qualified aged, blind, and handicapped people, allowing them to stay in their own homes securely. Income earned through a Medicaid waiver or IHSS program as a caregiver for someone you reside with is excludable from federal AGI.

Income obtained as a caregiver through a Medicaid waiver or IHSS program for providing care to someone you reside with may be considered as earned income to assess eligibility for, and the amount of, CalEITC, according to a recent Office of Tax Appeals ruling. On their tax return, taxpayers may now choose to include or omit all or none of such revenue as earned income. Taxpayers who qualify for the CalEITC may also be eligible for the YCTC and the GSS payment.

Newsom’s ceremonial El Sereno ceremony took on a campaign-like atmosphere as a slew of local union leaders and governmental figures, including Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Councilman Kevin de Leon, stirred the audience with cries like “Is El Sereno in the house?” Behind the platform, members in the audience held bright blue banners that said “California Comeback Plan.”

Garcetti praised the budget proposal only hours before Newsom’s visit, stating that billions of dollars will go toward assisting Angelenos.

In May, Newsom recommended the newest stimulus payments as the state faced a $76 billion one-time fiscal excess due to the COVID-19 issue. Californians may expect to get a stimulus check from the state in the number of two-thirds of the population.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 90

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_df768f88e2a4ff74f995b7e04d9c9a8e.blob

I’m an award-winning marketing consultant. I’ll keep you up to date with tech, San Francisco, startup news, and just weird stories through a unique narrative — one value-packed article at a time. Join me.

Los Angeles, CA
12441 followers
Loading

More from Jano le Roux

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles church snitches on man after sharing ‘sneaky selfie’ at Capitol riot

Is it the church’s place to snitch on its own congregation members? Well, that's exactly what happened to this Los Angeles man after sharing selfies of him at the riot on a church group.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

No Vax No Pass: These L.A. restaurants hired bouncers to keep the unvaccinated out

More restaurants and bars are asking clients to provide evidence of COVID-19 vaccination due to concerns about the Delta variant and a recent increase in illnesses in Los Angeles County.Read full story
21 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Awesome local rowing challenge raises $40,000 for pediatric cancer patients

A 24-hour rowing competition in Los Angeles collected money for a good cause: assisting children with cancer. Deputy Aaron Scheller of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is interested in the case since his daughter was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 2 1/2 and has now been cancer-free for three years.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The homeless are seeking 'human kindness' not an authoritarian city council

A contentious new anti-camping legislation has been hailed as a tool that would enable Los Angeles to clear up some long-standing homeless encampments while simultaneously guaranteeing that those who live there get housing.Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Check if you qualify for the LA County Guaranteed Income Program

Will a guaranteed income plan fix Los Angeles? The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors overwhelmingly authorized a three-year pilot program on Tuesday that would give $1,204 per month to 150 county residents aged 18 to 24.Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. judge wants $250,000,000 bond from a Trump ally

Do Trump's allies just have a target on their back or what? Following his arrest in connection with a federal indictment accusing him and two others of illegally lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates during the 2016 presidential campaign and beyond, Thomas Barrack, who chaired President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, was granted a bail package in Los Angeles federal court that included a $250 million bond secured by $5 million in cash.Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Brilliant local entrepreneurs start SkidRow Fashion Week to create jobs for the homeless

The goal of SkidRow Fashion Week is to help those in Los Angeles transition out of homelessness by showing off one T-shirt at a time. They are, or they aspire to be, the creators of something new where they create jobs for homeless individuals to make designer streetwear.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

What to do if a sneaky cop pulls you over in Los Angeles

It is important to understand your rights if you are pulled over by the police in Los Angeles or anywhere you go. It’s also important that you react in a manner that doesn’t make things worse. Keep your cool, be courteous, and let the police do the talking, replying only when necessary.Read full story
27 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is $600 stimulus really enough to live on in Los Angeles?

Maybe Donald Trump was right all along. $600 is simply not enough. Not enough for America, and NOT enough for Angelenos. The numbers just don’t add up. I mean, maybe in a state like Mississippi or Arkansas, but most definitely not in California. And most certainly not in Los Angeles. As one mom puts it: “It doesn’t even cover my child’s dental costs.”Read full story
25 comments
Los Angeles, CA

$46,000 over asking price? The crazy L.A. housing market is creating homelessness

Yet another spike in housing prices… In just a week. Are you kidding me? I don’t know what L.A. real estate agents have been up to these months, but it is a good time for a Korean spa day to calm the tension if you asked me.Read full story
23 comments
Los Angeles, CA

How to spot an Angeleno a mile away

Uhm, let's start with the basics: Every other word we say is "like," and we don't realize it until someone who isn't from Los Angeles brings it out to us. Our pride in our city is strong, but it pales in comparison to a more specific devotion. When a Los Angeles-based team wins a title, the whole city erupts in a riot. If you sit down in a bar next to a man who was born and raised in Los Angeles and ask him where he’s from, he won’t respond he’s from Los Angeles. That’s a Santa Monica native. Or Culver City, West Hollywood, or any of the other cities that make up the megalopolis of Los Angeles.Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Incredible sightings around LA only one year since the animals took over

The early months of the epidemic were a welcome respite for many animals. Birds sang loudly when human motions ceased. Whales may unwind in calmer waters. Lions lounged on vacant golf courses as fish swam in cleaner waterways.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The wildest thing I’ve ever seen in Skid Row

For Los Angeles newbies like myself, it is so easy to make a couple of ‘bad turns’ in search of that perfect tofu restaurant. Here are some blocks in Los Angeles I found out the hard way to avoid like the plague if you know what’s good for you.Read full story
69 comments
Los Angeles, CA

You don’t know Los Angeles unless you’ve been to these off-the-beaten-path jewels

Los Angeles, I often say, is like that shy buddy who takes a long time to open up but once it does, it will surely inspire you with its beauty. Sure, there are several must-see sites in the City of Angels that everyone wants to see. Most people go to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal Studios, or Disneyland, among other things.Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Will the Los Angeles housing market crash?

According to the California Association of Realtors, the median house price in Los Angeles County increased by 28.5 percent from last June. It’s been a stratospheric increase, priced out of the market for the ordinary household.Read full story
42 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Check if you qualify for the $1,100 stimulus payment

Some Los Angeles residents may receive a bigger stimulus check than others. Thanks to the second part of the Golden State Stimulus, more Angelinos may anticipate a $600 or $1,100 stimulus check.Read full story
83 comments
California State

FBI jails California homeopathic doctor for giving out ‘fake vaccination cards’

A homeopathic doctor in California has become the first individual in the United States to face federal prosecution for falsifying coronavirus vaccination cards and fraudulent COVID-19 immunizations.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County was once ‘100% of indigenous land’ and stolen without an apology, historians say

The Board of Supervisors of Los Angeles County agreed Tuesday to draft an apology for the region’s past mistreatment of Native Americans. Hilda Solis, the supervisor, said that healing required speaking the truth.Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Recall petition for Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin has been authorized for distribution

The City Clerk confirmed Tuesday that a recall petition for Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin has been authorized for distribution. Bonin was issued with a recall notice on June 15, making him the second council member in less than a week to face a recall attempt, after Councilwoman Nithya Raman. On Friday, the City Clerk authorized a draft petition seeking Raman’s recall.Read full story

Comments / 90

Community Policy