Check when you’re finally getting your next stimulus payment

Everything we know about the next stimulus payment and what Los Angeles can expect: According to a budget agreement announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, millions of Californians earning between $30,000 and $75,000 per year may expect to see $600 in their bank accounts this fall.

The state budget was signed 11 days outside the deadline of July 1, postponing the check delivery by a few weeks.

California Department of Finance spokesperson H.D. Palmer previously told reporters that the payments would begin to be paid in early September. The wait in Los Angeles seems to be nearly over, however, we are still waiting for an exact date.

The stimulus checks are an extension of the state’s stimulus program, which gave low-income Californians earning less than $30,000 a year with one-time $600 payouts. Residents who have already received the first round of checks will not be eligible for the second set of checks, which will be worth $600. If you have dependent children, regardless of your immigration status, you may be eligible for a $500 payment.

Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the state’s recently approved $100 billion “California Comeback Plan” at a ceremony in El Sereno on Tuesday, calling it “one of the most ambitious budget packages in the country.”

“We’re making transformative investments across the board, harnessing the largest surplus in state history, that will help bring all of our communities roaring back from the pandemic — and pay dividends for generations to come,” Newsom said at an appearance in El Sereno.

“We have your back,” Newsom said, referring to funding to reimburse 100 percent of back rent for low-income tenants who were financially affected by the COVID-19 epidemic and were unable to fulfill their housing expenses from April 2020 through September 2021.

Newsom went on to say that he is “aware of the stresses and challenges” that California currently confronts, but that he is “absolutely confident and enlivened by what this blueprint, what this ‘comeback plan’ here in the state of California offers 40 million Californians strong into the future.”

There are two types of stimulus payments available. You may be eligible for one or both. For additional information on Golden State Stimulus I and II, see the category requirements below.

Golden State Stimulus II

Families and individuals who qualify will receive the Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) grant from California. If you earn $75,000 or less and submit your 2020 tax return, you may be eligible for this payout.

Payments are expected to commence the first week of September.

Golden State Stimulus I

Families and individuals that qualify will receive the Golden State Stimulus payment. If you submit your 2020 tax return with the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) or with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), you may be eligible for this payout.

Payments are expected to commence the second week of September.

Families and individuals who qualify will receive the Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) grant from California. With our GSS II calculator, you may estimate the amount of your GSS II payment. Calculate yours using the calculator on the California FTB’s website here.

Californians’ eligibility for the California Earned Income Tax Credit has been expanded, according to the Franchise Tax Board. Those who earned unemployment benefits in 2020, as well as those who got income through In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) or a Medicaid waiver program for providing care to a person they resided with since 2016, would be affected by the changes.

The IHSS program offers in-home help to qualified aged, blind, and handicapped people, allowing them to stay in their own homes securely. Income earned through a Medicaid waiver or IHSS program as a caregiver for someone you reside with is excludable from federal AGI.

Income obtained as a caregiver through a Medicaid waiver or IHSS program for providing care to someone you reside with may be considered as earned income to assess eligibility for, and the amount of, CalEITC, according to a recent Office of Tax Appeals ruling. On their tax return, taxpayers may now choose to include or omit all or none of such revenue as earned income. Taxpayers who qualify for the CalEITC may also be eligible for the YCTC and the GSS payment.

Newsom’s ceremonial El Sereno ceremony took on a campaign-like atmosphere as a slew of local union leaders and governmental figures, including Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Councilman Kevin de Leon, stirred the audience with cries like “Is El Sereno in the house?” Behind the platform, members in the audience held bright blue banners that said “California Comeback Plan.”

Garcetti praised the budget proposal only hours before Newsom’s visit, stating that billions of dollars will go toward assisting Angelenos.

In May, Newsom recommended the newest stimulus payments as the state faced a $76 billion one-time fiscal excess due to the COVID-19 issue. Californians may expect to get a stimulus check from the state in the number of two-thirds of the population.

