Tornado with a fire vortex leaves California firefighters ‘stunned’

Jano le Roux

Not only are California firefighters battling numerous fires throughout the state in the face of high heat and dryness, but extreme weather conditions have also resulted in fire-induced tornadoes.

On June 29, footage of a fire whirl — a “spinning vortex column of ascending hot air and gases rising from a fire” — was recorded by the US Forest Service near the Oregon border at the Tennant fire in Klamath National Forest.

According to the Forest Service, fire whirls transport smoke, debris, and flames high into the atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goTqS_0asoWiUN00
California Fire Response and Recovery

Thick black smoke rapidly collects and swirls around the flames in the footage, nearly entirely concealing a rescue vehicle in the distance.

Meteorologist Charles Smith of Medford claimed the fire whirl was powerful enough to be picked up on the National Weather Service’s radar.

Smith didn’t know how long the apparent swirl lasted, but the radar recorded up to 30 minutes of spinning.

Take a look at how the tornado rips through California's landscape like its made of paper:

Fire whirls aren’t unheard of, but they’re “on the rarer side,” he added, especially in California.

Capt. Tom Stokesberry of the Tennant Fire Department’s incident team said it was one of the first times such a swirl had been seen on radar and recorded on film, adding that the tornado had uprooted several trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYBsm_0asoWiUN00
Photo by Ben Kuo on Unsplash

The Tennant fire had scorched 42,800,000 square meters and was 81 percent controlled as of Thursday morning, according to Stokesberry, who added that firefighters had “turned a corner on the blaze.”

Nonetheless, the swirl is just another indication of the hazardous meteorological conditions that are threatening the dry state, where many other large wildfires have already erupted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g43Eu_0asoWiUN00
Photo by Malachi Brooks on Unsplash

Officials say the 25,000-acre Lava fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, which is the state’s biggest fire of the year so far, is now 70% controlled.

According to the Forest Service, the Salt fire, which is also in Shasta-Trinity, was at 12,644 acres and 35 percent containment Thursday morning. That fire started on June 30 and destroyed almost two dozen houses.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_df768f88e2a4ff74f995b7e04d9c9a8e.blob

I’m an award-winning marketing consultant. I’ll keep you up to date with tech, San Francisco, startup news, and just weird stories through a unique narrative — one value-packed article at a time. Join me.

Los Angeles, CA
12441 followers
Loading

More from Jano le Roux

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles church snitches on man after sharing ‘sneaky selfie’ at Capitol riot

Is it the church’s place to snitch on its own congregation members? Well, that's exactly what happened to this Los Angeles man after sharing selfies of him at the riot on a church group.Read full story
1 comments

No Vax No Pass: These L.A. restaurants hired bouncers to keep the unvaccinated out

More restaurants and bars are asking clients to provide evidence of COVID-19 vaccination due to concerns about the Delta variant and a recent increase in illnesses in Los Angeles County.Read full story
21 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Awesome local rowing challenge raises $40,000 for pediatric cancer patients

A 24-hour rowing competition in Los Angeles collected money for a good cause: assisting children with cancer. Deputy Aaron Scheller of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is interested in the case since his daughter was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 2 1/2 and has now been cancer-free for three years.Read full story

The homeless are seeking 'human kindness' not an authoritarian city council

A contentious new anti-camping legislation has been hailed as a tool that would enable Los Angeles to clear up some long-standing homeless encampments while simultaneously guaranteeing that those who live there get housing.Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Check if you qualify for the LA County Guaranteed Income Program

Will a guaranteed income plan fix Los Angeles? The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors overwhelmingly authorized a three-year pilot program on Tuesday that would give $1,204 per month to 150 county residents aged 18 to 24.Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. judge wants $250,000,000 bond from a Trump ally

Do Trump's allies just have a target on their back or what? Following his arrest in connection with a federal indictment accusing him and two others of illegally lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates during the 2016 presidential campaign and beyond, Thomas Barrack, who chaired President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, was granted a bail package in Los Angeles federal court that included a $250 million bond secured by $5 million in cash.Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Brilliant local entrepreneurs start SkidRow Fashion Week to create jobs for the homeless

The goal of SkidRow Fashion Week is to help those in Los Angeles transition out of homelessness by showing off one T-shirt at a time. They are, or they aspire to be, the creators of something new where they create jobs for homeless individuals to make designer streetwear.Read full story
1 comments

What to do if a sneaky cop pulls you over in Los Angeles

It is important to understand your rights if you are pulled over by the police in Los Angeles or anywhere you go. It’s also important that you react in a manner that doesn’t make things worse. Keep your cool, be courteous, and let the police do the talking, replying only when necessary.Read full story
27 comments

Is $600 stimulus really enough to live on in Los Angeles?

Maybe Donald Trump was right all along. $600 is simply not enough. Not enough for America, and NOT enough for Angelenos. The numbers just don’t add up. I mean, maybe in a state like Mississippi or Arkansas, but most definitely not in California. And most certainly not in Los Angeles. As one mom puts it: “It doesn’t even cover my child’s dental costs.”Read full story
25 comments
Los Angeles, CA

$46,000 over asking price? The crazy L.A. housing market is creating homelessness

Yet another spike in housing prices… In just a week. Are you kidding me? I don’t know what L.A. real estate agents have been up to these months, but it is a good time for a Korean spa day to calm the tension if you asked me.Read full story
23 comments

How to spot an Angeleno a mile away

Uhm, let's start with the basics: Every other word we say is "like," and we don't realize it until someone who isn't from Los Angeles brings it out to us. Our pride in our city is strong, but it pales in comparison to a more specific devotion. When a Los Angeles-based team wins a title, the whole city erupts in a riot. If you sit down in a bar next to a man who was born and raised in Los Angeles and ask him where he’s from, he won’t respond he’s from Los Angeles. That’s a Santa Monica native. Or Culver City, West Hollywood, or any of the other cities that make up the megalopolis of Los Angeles.Read full story
2 comments

Incredible sightings around LA only one year since the animals took over

The early months of the epidemic were a welcome respite for many animals. Birds sang loudly when human motions ceased. Whales may unwind in calmer waters. Lions lounged on vacant golf courses as fish swam in cleaner waterways.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The wildest thing I’ve ever seen in Skid Row

For Los Angeles newbies like myself, it is so easy to make a couple of ‘bad turns’ in search of that perfect tofu restaurant. Here are some blocks in Los Angeles I found out the hard way to avoid like the plague if you know what’s good for you.Read full story
69 comments
Los Angeles, CA

You don’t know Los Angeles unless you’ve been to these off-the-beaten-path jewels

Los Angeles, I often say, is like that shy buddy who takes a long time to open up but once it does, it will surely inspire you with its beauty. Sure, there are several must-see sites in the City of Angels that everyone wants to see. Most people go to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal Studios, or Disneyland, among other things.Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Will the Los Angeles housing market crash?

According to the California Association of Realtors, the median house price in Los Angeles County increased by 28.5 percent from last June. It’s been a stratospheric increase, priced out of the market for the ordinary household.Read full story
42 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Check if you qualify for the $1,100 stimulus payment

Some Los Angeles residents may receive a bigger stimulus check than others. Thanks to the second part of the Golden State Stimulus, more Angelinos may anticipate a $600 or $1,100 stimulus check.Read full story
83 comments
California State

FBI jails California homeopathic doctor for giving out ‘fake vaccination cards’

A homeopathic doctor in California has become the first individual in the United States to face federal prosecution for falsifying coronavirus vaccination cards and fraudulent COVID-19 immunizations.Read full story
1 comments

Los Angeles County was once ‘100% of indigenous land’ and stolen without an apology, historians say

The Board of Supervisors of Los Angeles County agreed Tuesday to draft an apology for the region’s past mistreatment of Native Americans. Hilda Solis, the supervisor, said that healing required speaking the truth.Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Check when you’re finally getting your next stimulus payment

Everything we know about the next stimulus payment and what Los Angeles can expect: According to a budget agreement announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, millions of Californians earning between $30,000 and $75,000 per year may expect to see $600 in their bank accounts this fall.Read full story
90 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Recall petition for Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin has been authorized for distribution

The City Clerk confirmed Tuesday that a recall petition for Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin has been authorized for distribution. Bonin was issued with a recall notice on June 15, making him the second council member in less than a week to face a recall attempt, after Councilwoman Nithya Raman. On Friday, the City Clerk authorized a draft petition seeking Raman’s recall.Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy