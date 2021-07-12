Tornado with a fire vortex leaves California firefighters ‘stunned’

Not only are California firefighters battling numerous fires throughout the state in the face of high heat and dryness, but extreme weather conditions have also resulted in fire-induced tornadoes.

On June 29, footage of a fire whirl — a “spinning vortex column of ascending hot air and gases rising from a fire” — was recorded by the US Forest Service near the Oregon border at the Tennant fire in Klamath National Forest.

According to the Forest Service, fire whirls transport smoke, debris, and flames high into the atmosphere.

Thick black smoke rapidly collects and swirls around the flames in the footage, nearly entirely concealing a rescue vehicle in the distance.

Meteorologist Charles Smith of Medford claimed the fire whirl was powerful enough to be picked up on the National Weather Service’s radar.

Smith didn’t know how long the apparent swirl lasted, but the radar recorded up to 30 minutes of spinning.

Take a look at how the tornado rips through California's landscape like its made of paper:

Fire whirls aren’t unheard of, but they’re “on the rarer side,” he added, especially in California.

Capt. Tom Stokesberry of the Tennant Fire Department’s incident team said it was one of the first times such a swirl had been seen on radar and recorded on film, adding that the tornado had uprooted several trees.

Photo by Ben Kuo on Unsplash

The Tennant fire had scorched 42,800,000 square meters and was 81 percent controlled as of Thursday morning, according to Stokesberry, who added that firefighters had “turned a corner on the blaze.”

Nonetheless, the swirl is just another indication of the hazardous meteorological conditions that are threatening the dry state, where many other large wildfires have already erupted.

Photo by Malachi Brooks on Unsplash

Officials say the 25,000-acre Lava fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, which is the state’s biggest fire of the year so far, is now 70% controlled.

According to the Forest Service, the Salt fire, which is also in Shasta-Trinity, was at 12,644 acres and 35 percent containment Thursday morning. That fire started on June 30 and destroyed almost two dozen houses.