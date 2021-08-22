Canton's Aultman gives tips on making school lunches for kids

Canton, OH - It's back-to-school season, which means it's time to start thinking about lunches for the kids. Making lunches for them can be simple but sometimes also difficult. You can make ham and sandwiches again and again for their lunch, but sooner or later, they will be bored and want something different.

Fortunately, Canton's Aultman Hospital gives four tips that you can do to escape lunchtime boredom for your kids. They will give healthy and attractive school lunch ideas with a little planning.

1. Get them involved in the planning.

Allow your child to participate in the lunch planning process by enabling them to make decisions. Ask them things like, "Would you prefer grapes or a banana today?" or "What type of sandwich do you want?"

2. Make the lunch pleasant to the eye.

When packing your child's lunch, consider color and practicality. Choosing foods in a rainbow of colors keeps kids engaged in what they're eating. Finger snacks such as carrot sticks, cheese pieces, and grapes work well in small containers. These things are reusable and help categorize everything for picky eaters.

3. Make sure to balance everything in your kid's lunch

As you start to plan your child’s lunch, make sure to include nutrients such as protein, vitamins, and minerals. Limit sugary items such as cookies, candy, and processed juice. While they give a temporary surge of energy, they will experience a dip in blood sugar, causing them to fall asleep in their afternoon classes.

4. Personalize it.

Who doesn't enjoy a good surprise? Cut your child's sandwiches into colorful shapes with cookie cutters, or include a note or a tiny treat to let them know you're thinking of them.

