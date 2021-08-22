Danny Elfman collaborates with Trent Reznor to releases a new song entitled "True"

Cleveland, OH - Trent Reznor, the frontman of Cleveland's Industrial Rock legend, Nine Inch Nails collaborated with one of the most well-known film composers Danny Elfman on a new song entitled "True". The original song was featured in Elfman's 2021 studio album "Big Mess" released by Epitaph Record and this is a new version of that same song with Reznor's additional vocal. Check the song by clicking here.

Danny Elfman has been in the music world since the early '70s where he was a member of the New Wave band, Oingo Boingo and made numerous scores for movies such as Pee-wee's Big Adventure, Tim Burton's Batman, Sam Raimi's Spiderman films, Men In Black, The Nightmare Before Christmas, DCEU's Justice League, and even all three Fifty Shades of Grey films to name a few. Over the past decades, he has gained numerous nominations and won several awards such as Emmy, Golden Globe, Saturn, and Grammy.

Reznor has made a name for himself in the rock world. Forming Nine Inch Nails in the late '80s, they have made several singles such as "Head Like A Hole", "Closer", "The Hand That Feeds", Starfuckers, Inc." among others.

Nine Inch Nails also gain several Grammy nominees and awards, in 1992 with Wish won the Best Metal Performance and Happiness in Slavery in the same category in 1994. And in 2020, Nine Inch Nails was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

Reznor also composed several scores for movies alongside his bandmate Atticus Ross such as The Social Network, Patriot Day, and Soul.

Click here to listen to Danny Elfman's 2021 release Big Mess and here to see Nine Inch Nail's upcoming tour schedule.

