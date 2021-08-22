Warren, OH

Get to know about Dave Grohl Alley in Downtown Warren

James Stephens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eoGTW_0bZHqlt300

WARREN, OH - Dave Grohl, one of the most well-known musicians in the 90s and the new millennium has received more awards than most musicians. As a member of Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, he has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, has won 16 Grammy Awards, and has appeared on more than 15 Platinum-selling albums. His bands have sold out stadiums and shifted the course of modern music.

And from all of these accomplishments, The City of Warren, Grohl's hometown has named an alley after him.

Joseph O'Grady, a Warren police officer, created David Grohl Alley in downtown Warren because he wanted to create the kind of eccentric tourist destination he enjoyed visiting when riding his motorcycle throughout the country.

Local artists decorated the alley, which was formally called David Grohl Alley on Aug. 1, 2009, with paintings, sculptures, and other works inspired by Grohl's music and career. Grohl and his parents were in attendance for the event. He performed a three-song acoustic set for the crowd and played drums with the rock band Love Turns Hate.

“This was one of my most favorite places in the world,” said Grohl to the crowd that day. “I am very, very proud to have this and to be from here because I know I can always come back here and be home.”

Over the years, more artifacts have been added to the alley, including "The World's Largest Drumsticks." It has attracted visitors from all across the United States as well as other nations. Grohl's Foo Fighters bandmates paid a visit to the alley in 2015 when the band performed a Record Store Day concert for an intimate audience of 175 people at Record Connection in McKinley Heights. That same year, Grohl took his daughters to visit the alley.

Visitors can see the art, enjoy the LED light display added in 2020, and take pictures to commemorate.

