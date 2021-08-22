Here are several safety tips from Cleveland fire fighters

CLEVELAND, OH—Read these fire safety tips from the firefighters of Cleveland. Please protect our neighborhood by listening to these tips.

To avoid people starting a fire, you are to keep an eye on strangers who are often seen around vacant houses. These houses may have had boards ripped off, or doors kicked in.

There are suspicions that these people may be arsonists, or they are conducting urban mining. That means they are stealing pipes, or other steel out of the house.

If you see such an individual, or if you smell the strong smell of gas around the area, please call the Division of Fire or 911. It’s your responsibility to call the police if there are any odd activities.

In the case of Kitchen Safety, Cleveland Firefighters advise you to never leave your stove without attendance. Don’t cook while you are sleepy or if you have just taken your medication. Never let your kids cook unsupervised!

Visit https://www.nfpa.org/ for more safety tips regarding the fire. Do not forget to share these tips with people around you, especially family and friends.

Through the website, the National Fire Protection Agency provides information to avoid fire incidents and other hazards, such as electronic. They also give you training and provide news and research about fire incidents.

Always check your smoke alarm regularly and change your battery. Other than that, please have an escape plan and have a meeting spot with your family in case a fire happens.

If you need assistance, the Red Cross Agency has Operation Save-A-Life. More information is available here.

For car safety, please use seat belts. And, for bike safety, please use helmets.

If you need further information, they are available with the Fire Public Education Unit on (216) 664-6386 or the Fire Headquarters on (216) 664-6800.

