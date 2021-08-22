Firehouse Yoga hosts daily classes for Lakewood residents

LAKEWOOD, OH — Firehouse Yoga in Lakewood, Ohio, is hosting daily Yoga in-person and virtual classes. Registration remains open until the class begins, provided there are students signed up at least one hour before the session starts.

If no students are registered in the studio at the one-hour cutoff, but there are registered online students, only the online class will take place. Registration for that session will remain open until the class begins.

If at least one student registered in the studio at the one-hour cutoff, but there are no registered online students, both in-person and online registration will remain open until the session begins.

If there are zero registrations as of the one-hour cutoff, the session will be canceled.

The prices for the Yoga Class varied from $7 to $14 class for a single pass and $30 for virtual membership per month. For full membership, you will need $65 per month.

Here is the detail for the pricing:

Single Classes – Pay What You Can: $14, $10, or $7

Single classes are frore one person offline or online. In this class, no questions are allowed to be asked.

Full Membership: $65 per month

Full studio membership gives clients unlimited access to both in-person and online classes, as well as access to our on-demand video classes. Members also receive discounts on select workshops, special events, and studio merchandise. Renews automatically each month.

Virtual Membership: $30 per month

Unlimited access to all online classes, including live classes via Zoom and on-demand video classes. Renews automatically each month.

On-Demand Membership: $15 per month

Unlimited access to on-demand video classes. Renews automatically each month.

New Student Pass: $40 for one month

Brand new to Firehouse Yoga? Enjoy one month of unlimited access to both studio and online classes plus our video archive. Try out different classes, meet our teachers, and find the practice that works for you. Not valid for workshops or other special events. First-time clients only. Cannot be renewed.

5 Class Pass: $50

May be used for studio or online classes. Not valid for workshops, special events, or on-demand classes. Expires one year from purchase.

10 Class Pass: $100

May be used for studio or online classes. Not valid for workshops, special events, or on-demand classes. Expires one year from purchase.

For August there will be classes ranging from 16-22 August, 23-29 August, and August 30 – September 15, 2021.

Register as soon as possible. If there is zero registration at least one hour before the class, the class will be canceled.

