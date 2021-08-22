Top 5 pastry shops worth a visit in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — Have a plan to eat out for your cheat day? If so, we recommend you to come to a pastry shop this weekend. Check out the following five recommended pastry shops that are worth a visit in Cleveland.

1. Tommy's Pastries

This pastry shop offers a wide variety of bread and cakes such as croissants with fillings like raspberry, apricot, almond, and cheese, strudel, nut sticks, nut roll, Linzer cookies, pogácsa, cinnamon rolls, and many more.

You can visit this place at 14205 Madison Ave Lakewood, OH 44107. For more information, drop a call at (216) 521-4778.

2. Farkas Pastry Shop

This shop serves a variety of cakes such as Napoleons (Krémes), Mocha Mousse Cups, Gerbeaud, Chocolate Rum Squares, Amaretto Squares, Tortes, Hungarian Dobos Torte, Esterházy Torte, Apple Linzer, Raspberry/Hazelnut Linzer, Pinneaple/Walnut Linser, Nur Roll, Poppyseed Roll, Tepertös Pogácsa, Sós Stangli, Lemon Squares, and Belgian Chocolate Brownie.

If you are interested in the cake menu on offer, stop by Farkas Pastry Shop at 2700 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44113. Please reach out to (216) 281-6200 for more information.

3. Slices Fabulous Cakes

Besides cheesecakes, this pastry shop also offers various other types of cakes such as Black Forest, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Mousse Cake, Chocolate Whipped Cream, German Chocolate, Rhapsody Torte, Oreo Cake, Tiramisu, Chantilly Cakes with coconut, lemon, and strawberry flavors.

To enjoy one or some of their cakes, visit the shop at 4190 Pearl Road, Cleveland, Ohio. For more information, please call (216) 398-0002 (voice mail) or (216) 398-0735 (office).

4. Leavened

This cafe offers a variety of bread, pastry, and sandwiches menus such as Fench-Baguette, Focaccia, Demi Baguette, Pain de Mei, Croissant, Pain au Chocolat, Hand Pie, Danish Twist, Citrus Cinnamon Bun, Cookie and rotating vegan and meat sandwiches.

If you want to sample one or more of the menus on offer, don't forget to stop by 1633 Auburn Ave., Suite 1, Cleveland, 44113. Please call (216) 260 1666 or contact ian@leavenedcle.com for more information.

5. Presti's Bakery

For bakery and sweets, this pastry shop offers Assorted Muffins, Plain Croissants, Pecan Rolls, Sicilian Twist, Double Scalet, Panettone, Onion Bread, Raspberry & Apricot Linzers, Chocolate Ganache Sandwich, and many more.

You can find this place at 12101 Mayfield Rd Cleveland, OH 44106. Drop a call at (216) 421-3060 or contact prestisbakery@aol.com for more information.

