Join 2021 Cleveland Pickle Fest on August 28

Pickled cucumber Wikimedia Commons

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH — Everyone is invited to attend the third edition of the Cleveland Pickle Fest on August 28. Taking place at Brecksville - Broadview Heights High School, 6380 Mill Rd - Broadview Heights, Ohio 44147, the event will begin at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

The Cleveland Pickle Fest is an annual event in Cleveland that celebrates a number of fermented foods that are local favorites such as pickles, kraut, kimchi, vegetables, and more.

Anyone who comes to this event will feel joy because this event will be enlivened with games, music by local bands, local vendors, food trucks, contests such as Pickle Eating Contest, 1 Mile walk, 10 Mile bike ride, 5K run competition (in person or virtual at 9:30 a.m.), and many more. This outdoor festival will continue to run in sunny or rainy weather conditions.

Participants wishing to take part in the Pickle Eating Contest are required to purchase a ticket for $20 per person and a ticket fee of $200 for each vendor wishing to participate in the event plus other extra fees if any equipment is required. While the general public can participate in this event free of charge.

This event has been held since 2019 and was attended by 16,000 participants. In the 2020 edition when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, the event was held virtually and attended by 400 runners for the 5K Pickle Run.

This year, the organizer expects the event to be attended by more than 3,000 visitors and over 400 runners for the 5K run. For more information, please call 419-376-8100 or contact jkozesky@greaterlevelandvolunteers.org.

