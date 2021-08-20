Seven Hills Hall of Fame to announce its August Resident of the Month

SEVEN HILLS, OH – The City of Seven Hills named Mitch O’Hara as the Resident of the Month for the Seven Hills Hall of Fame in August 2021. O’Hara is selected for his service at the Seven Hills Parks Committee and his previous service at the city’s Parks Department and Recreation Center.

Seven Hills Hall of Fame is an honor and appreciation given to a selected resident of Seven Hills who shows their commitment in service to the city and the community. The resident will get a gift and be invited to an interview by one of the city’s Publicity committee members. The interview will be published on the city’s website and social media.

Other than his service, O’Hara also has various accomplishments in the sports area. He won a football National Championship back in 2017 when he was enrolled at the University of Mount Union. He was also a National Champion Runner-Up in 2019 and appointed as the Clyde Lamb Award Winner.

O’Hara is currently doing medical research at the Northeast Ohio Medical University where he works as a research assistant for Jeffrey Mellott, Ph.D.’s lab. O’Hara works to understand synaptic changes that brains go through by age.

He assists in research about neurotransmitters that got affected over time and can lead to neurodegenerative disorders. The research he assists aims to dig deeper into people’s speech interpretation and perception as they get older.

O’Hara is planning to attend medical school. Meanwhile, he is getting married to his fiancé in October. “Being a part of the Seven Hills community has been great so far, and Georgia and I cannot wait to raise our family in this wonderful city after our marriage in October,” he stated.

Seven Hills Hall of Fame oversees two areas which include athletics and arts and humanities. More information regarding the Hall of Fame can be acquired through their official website https://sevenhillshof.wixsite.com/sevenhills.

