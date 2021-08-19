NEOMED’s first researcher to earn the Pathway to Independence Award

ROOTSTOWN, OH – A postdoc researcher at the German Lab of Northeast Ohio Medical University, Christopher Mayerl, Ph.D., is named as the awardee for the Pathway to Independence Award or known as K99/R00 grant for his project. The grant will fund his project for five years with a total of $114,000 in the first year.

The K99/R00 grant is provided by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). The grant aims to support the development of an independent researcher or scientist who is deemed capable of running a strong, sustainable, and independent research project.

The supported research projects are expected to be originals, just like Dr. Mayerl’s project. His project is titled “The Impact of sensory intervention on motor output and feeding performance in term and preterm infants” which aims to understand the impact of sensory input in the feeding process from milk, milk delivery, and the application of biomimetic nipple to neuromuscular mechanisms in infants.

In his research project proposal, it is described that his project will be used as the initial effort and foundation to develop evidence-based interventions. Furthermore, his project and future development hope to help children around the world to live healthy and productive life.

Dr. Mayerls is the first member of NEOMED that receives the Pathway to Independence Award. Rebecca Z. German, Ph.D., a professor of anatomy and neurobiology at NEOMED, stated that the award is one of the prestigious awards that are hard to earn at the NIH. Dr. German believed that this shows and validates the fact that Dr. Mayerl is a great researcher.

NICHD's main purpose is to understand human development and life process within the pregnancy, specifically on disabilities and occurrences that happen in the period. To achieve that, NICHD has been granting funds to many types of research and projects in human development, reproductive health, as well as children and adolescents.

