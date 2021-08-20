A full-time Police Officer is needed at the Painesville’s Police Department

PAINESVILLE, OH – The City of Painesville Police Department is seeking the best candidates to join the city’s police force as a full-time Police Officer. The vacancy will be closed on Friday, Aug. 27 at 11.59 p.m. eastern time.

There will be a series of testing procedures for this position. The police officer in Painesville is a Civil Service and the testing procedure will be conducted by the Civil Service Commission. Candidates who complete the tests will be given certifications that are valid for two years.

To apply, candidates should be U.S. citizens in possession of a High School Diploma or equivalent. Candidates must have a Driver’s License validated by the State of Ohio. The minimum age to apply is 21 years old and 37 years old as the maximum age requirements by the time of appointment of an entry-level position.

Candidates have to complete the police physical agility and written exams. The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) Certificate is also required.

Experience in serving for the U.S. Armed Forces with an honorable discharge, as well as experience in public, state, or county law enforcement are to be considered. Higher education certificates such as Associate's or Bachelor’s degrees from an accredited university will also be considered.

Aside from the physical agility and written exams, candidates will undergo several procedures including Drug Screening, Background Investigation, Medical Evaluation, and Psychological Evaluation. An interview will also be conducted.

The application process can be done through PoliceApp or visit the PoliceApp website here. Candidates are responsible to check their application from time to time for the hiring procedure updates.

More information regarding the position can be acquired here and proceed to click the ‘Certified Police Officer’. Volunteer and internship information can also be gained at 440-392-5818.

