Cleveland Clinic’s doctor informs the people of heatstroke and heat exhaustion

CLEVELAND, OH – Summer might be fun with the outdoor activities and all. Even so, the bright sun can cause harm to our health if we’re exposed to the light too much along with the high temperature it possesses.

It is not rare to see heatstroke and heat exhaustion cases in the summer. Thomas Waters, MD, an emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic, stated that heat problems can lead to serious cases. So it is important to understand the symptoms, how to prevent, and handle them.

Dr. Waters explained that heatstroke and heat exhaustion are heat-related problems in the spectrum of the less serious case to significant emergency including heat rash and heat cramps. Heat exhaustion is a condition when a body is overheating and cannot cool down by sweating. If escalates, it will lead to heatstroke.

Heatstroke on the other hand can be dangerous as the body’s temperature increases quickly which needs immediate treatment. Heatstroke and heat exhaustion occurs when the body’s cooling system is too overwhelmed with the heat.

Dr. Waters advised to immediately give treatment when heat exhaustion symptoms happen, like high body temperature, rapid breathing, fast heart rate, cramps, headache, dizziness, nausea, and fatigue before leading to heatstroke.

As for heatstroke, aside from high temperature, the general symptoms are distress, hallucinations, unable to sweat, dry and red skin, dizziness, inaudible speech, and even seizures. When that happens, try to get out from the sun and hot environment as soon as possible and rehydrate.

“To cool your body, apply ice packs to the neck, armpits and groin,” said Dr. Waters. A cool, damp cloth can also be applied to the body to help the cooling down process.

But when it gets worse and shows more symptoms, calling 911 and get help from emergency professionals are the best choice. Dr. Waters said that heatstroke is not something that can just pass easily.

To prevent heat problems, Dr. Waters recommended always hydrate and take a break when working in sunny and hot weather. Take cover in the shade once in a while and pay attention to the signs. Take care of older adults, babies, and children around us since they’re most vulnerable to heat-related problems.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.