Five best places offering acupuncture therapy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — You've been to a number of hospitals and health centers, but your illness hasn't gone away yet? Are you looking for acupuncture therapy at this time? If so, here we recommend five of the best places in Cleveland that offer acupuncture therapy that might solve your health problems.

1. The Womb Wellness Center

This place offers acupuncture therapy to treat various common health complaints in women such as painful periods, irregular periods, menopausal symptoms, endometriosis, infertility, PMS, and more. In addition, this place also provides acupuncture therapy to overcome women's complaints before giving birth and for cervical ripening and labor induction.

You can visit the place at 6200 Som Center Rd, A-24, Solon, OH 44139. For more information, please call (216) 633-2828 or contact support@thewombwellnesscenter.com.

2. Acupuncture First

This place offers acupuncture therapy to reduce pain and to treat various health conditions. The initial meeting for this therapy will last for 75-90 minutes and then followed by the next meeting for 60-75 minutes. Before coming to this place, you are advised to eat first and come on time.

If interested, you can make a reservation by visiting https://cleacu.com/booknow/ or calling 216-862-9208. This place is located at 2306 West 17th Street Suite 1, Cleveland, OH 44113.

3. Shine Acupuncture & Wellness

This place offers acupuncture therapy to treat various health problems. The cost to get this therapy is $120 for the first meeting which lasts 1 hour and 15 minutes and that includes the consultation fee. As for the next meeting, the cost incurred is $85.

You can visit this place at 671 Columbia Road, Suite 7, Westlake, OH 44145. For further information, please call (330) 242-5633.

4. Cleveland Acupuncture

Located at 15517 Waterloo Rd 3A/3B Cleveland, OH 44110, this place offers acupuncture therapy that prioritizes fertility problems faced by its clients. Following the guidelines to ensure patient safety, this place serves virtual consultations. If you are interested in getting acupuncture therapy at this place, please call 216-225-0031 or contact clevelandacupuncture@gmail.com.

5. Zhao's Acupuncture

With 37 years of experience in the wellness industry, this place offers acupuncture therapy to treat various physical and mental health problems such as abdominal pain, constipation, anxiety, insomnia, cataracts, tinnitus, addiction control, arthritis, migraines, asthma, stroke, sinusitis and many more.

This place can be found at 15751 Broadway Ave Maple Heights, OH 44137. For reservations or more information, please reach out to (216) 581-0321.

