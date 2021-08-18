Twinsburg City is opening an opportunity to work as a Maintenance Person

TWINSBURG, OH – The City of Twinsburg is seeking the best candidate to fill a full-time Maintenance Person position to work at their Service Department. The position is needed to maintain the City and its facilities, reporting to the Working Foreman as the supervisor.

The main responsibilities for the position include multiple repairing work and other technical fieldwork as follow:

Repairing the street, road, sidewalks, as well as the signs as needed.

Cleaning the sewers, drains, and sidewalks.

Operating a mower and other related machines to support landscaping works.

Picking up the leaves, trimming the outgrown trees, and branch chopping.

Plowing snow in the city’s streets and sidewalks to ensure safety.

Aiding any construction project when needed.

Participating in training, seminar, and other learning activities provided by the City.

Working on other duties as assigned.

To be considered, candidates must meet certain qualifications that are deemed important to finish the duties. The qualifications are as follow:

High school diploma or general education degree (GED).

Relevant experience for at least two to five years, as well as relevant training, equivalent to the required education and experience qualifications.

Ability to read and interpret technical documents and instructions like safety rules, maintenance instruction, governmental regulations, etc.

Ability to write reports and correspondence.

Spoken communication skills.

Knowledge of simple mathematical concepts like discounts, commissions, percentages, interest, volume, etc.

Problem-solving skills.

Ability to perform in an appropriate manner and recognizing potential unsafe conditions.

Selected candidates should have a valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License with tanker endorsement, officiated by the State of Ohio in their possession. They should also have a proper driving record and are allowed to work in the United States.

The city offers $17.75 - $21.25 as the hourly salary. The position will be closed on October 1 at 05:00 PM EST. Click here to apply.

