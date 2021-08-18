Alliance, OH

Play and relax with cats in Alliance’s first cat café

James Stephens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sh4IF_0bVF0Ybf00

ALLIANCE, OH – If you are a cat person, you will have guaranteed fun and relaxing time with plenty of fur friends in this place. Mad Dogs & Crazy Cats which is located at 40 N Arch Avenue is a pet-themed café, specifically a cat café, where visitors can play and have fun with the cats.

Mad Dogs & Crazy Cats is the first cat café to exist in Stark County. It has a jungle-themed playroom and outdoor patio which they called ‘catio’ for the visitors to relax and play with the resident cats.

The café offers beverages, snacks, and games for the visitors to experience just like any other café. As for the fur friends, the café partnered up with Angels for Animals to get the cats a new home. Cats that are available for adoption have a pink collar with an adoption fee from $75 - $120.

You can enjoy the provided playrooms including the jungle-themed playroom, bamboo zen room, and the outdoor ‘catio’. The ticket is vary based on the visitor’s age as follows:

  • $3 for children of age 3-5,
  • $6 for children of age 6-11,
  • $8 for students of age 12-17,
  • &8 for seniors of age 60 and older,
  • $10 for adults of ages 18-59,
  • $25 for families of four, and an extra $3 per additional child.
  • $99 for an unlimited monthly pass.

There are also activities for the visitors to participate in the café such as yoga and meditation with the cats, pet loss support group, including free self-serve coffee, tea, and snacks.

To participate in the meditation, you can visit on Wednesday starts from 6.30 – 7.30 p.m. with a price of $10. As for the yoga, you can participate on Thursday from 7 – 8 p.m. at the same price. Free beverages and snacks will be available after 50 minutes.

The café also displays artwork in their outdoor ‘catio’. The art is named ABC’s of Cats which consists of painted recycled doors that represent a different kind of cat. It was made by students and local artists within Stark County.

Should you be interested, you can book your visit on their website at maddogscrazycats.com or call at 330.596.1157. Children under 15 should be accompanied by an adult.

