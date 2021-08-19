Akron City Mayor Horrigan to allocate American Rescue Plan for the city’s recovery strategy

AKRON, OH – On August 9, Akron City Mayor Dan Horrigan gave the 2021 State of the City Address to the public attending on the evening at the Akron Civic Theatre. The speech mainly discussed the allocation plan for the fund they got from the American Rescue Plan.

In the 30-minute speech, Mayor Horrigan described the city’s recovery plan. Akron is granted a total of $145 million, previously estimated at $153 million, from the American Rescue Plan to help the recovery process of the community within the city. Mayor Horrigan stated that the federal support will be a solid foundation for the city’s recovery.

There are six areas with problems that should be solved and supported with the fund. The stated areas are Housing, Public Utility Support, Local Economic Recovery, Youth Violence Prevention, Parks and Public Facilities, City IT, and Budget Stabilization.

In the Housing area, there will be a $25 million fund to be allocated. The $15 million of it will be used to rehab the housing, while another $10 million will be used to support construction in most impacted neighborhoods by the economic decline.

For the Local Economic Recovery area, Mayor Horrigan will allocate a total of $21 million. The fund will be used in the Akron Resiliency Fund program that has been helping small businesses in terms of capital. He also stated his plan about downtown community development corporation (CDC) as well as building partnerships through Elevate Akron to support the local economic ecosystem.

For Youth Violence Prevention, the City creates a taskforce for to initiate violence prevention efforts with an effective approach. The mayor allocates $24 million for this initiative.

The city has $30 million to be allocated for Parks and Public Facilities renovation which include Patterson Park, Reservoir Park, Ed Davis & Perkins Pool, etc. They also prepare a total of $30 million for Public Utility Support and $15 million for City IT and Budget Stabilization.

Mayor Horrigan said that he is confident with the city’s recovery plan. Akron was once called the Rubber City because we made tires. We keep the title now because we are resilient—we bounce back” he stated.

For a full version of Mayor Horrigan’s speech at the 2021 State of the City Address, please visit here.

