Cleveland Clinic’s vegan-friendly Smoky Sauteed Spinach and Chickpeas recipe

CLEVELAND, OH – Sometimes we cannot avoid barbeque dishes craving and when it comes to barbeque, we always thought of meat-based dishes that are quite an issue to vegans. Therefore, Cleveland Clinic Wellness, taught by Sara Quessenberry, offers you a vegan-friendly recipe to ease your barbeque craving through its savory and smoky delicacy, Smoky Sauteed Spinach, and Chickpeas.

This recipe is suitable as a main dish that features a strong taste of smoked paprika, garlic, onion, cumin, and roast tomatoes. It’s also rich in nutrients from spinach and chickpeas.

Here are the ingredients you need:

One yellow onion, thinly cut.

Two cloves of garlic, sliced.

One teaspoon of smoked paprika.

1 ½ teaspoon of ground cumin.

One 15-ounce can of fire-roasted tomatoes, diced.

One 15-ounce can of salt-free chickpeas, drain and rinse them to halve the sodium content.

Two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil.

¼ teaspoon of ground black pepper.

¼ teaspoon of kosher salt.

1/8 teaspoon of ground red pepper flakes.

16 cups or 10 ounces of baby spinach.

The instructions to serve the dish are as follow:

Prepare a large pot, preheat oil in it to medium-high heat. Put the onion in and stir them to ensure the oil glaze the sliced onion evenly. Close the pot with a lid, stir as required. Do this for around five minutes until it is soft and turns into light golden brown. Open the lid and add garlic into the pot, stir for about 30 seconds. Proceed to add the paprika and cumin, stir for another 30 seconds. Add the diced and roasted tomatoes along with the chickpeas, sprinkle some salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Stir it for three to four minutes. Put a quarter of the spinach in, close the lid and wait until it wilted, then stir it to mix the spinach with the cooked ingredients. Repeat the process with the remaining spinach. Serve the dish on smaller plates or bowls of four servings.

The dish contains a variety of nutrients with a total calorie of 218 kcal per serving. If you followed the instructions with the same ingredients, each serving will contain zero sugar and cholesterol, with only eight grams of total fat. Let us know how you like this vegan-friendly dish!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.