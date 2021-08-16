Professor from Wooster, Ohio elected new presidents American Society for Theatre Research

Hunters Race/Unsplash

WOOSTER, OH - On July 1, the American Society for Theatre Research (ASTR) announced the election of Jimmy Noriega, Associate professor of theatre and dance from The College of Wooster, as the new president of ASTR.

Currently, Noriega is the vice president for conferences of ASTR. Noriega will assume his new role beginning in October 2021 and runs for a three-year term until 2024.

“I am honored and excited to step into this leadership role in such a historic moment of transition for all of us,” Noriega said. “Universities and organizations like ASTR have many challenges ahead as we navigate out of the pandemic, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on ways to support each other in the coming years.”

Prior to joining ASTR, Noriega worked at the 2017 Atlanta Conference as the executive committee and conference co-chair. During his work with the conference, Noriega worked and spread discussion about support and visibility for Black, Indigenous, or People of Color.

Throughout his career as an artist and scholar, Noriega has directed more than 50 theater production in English and Spanish and has been invited to perform in other counties. In 2012, he founded Teatro Travieso/Troublemaker Theatre, with a premise of a theater with a positive impact and influence for the world. Noriega is also the co-editor of Theatre and Cartographies of Power: Repositioning the Latina/o Americas and published articles and book chapters on Latin and Latin American theatre and performance.

The American Society for Theatre Research (ASTR), founded in 1956, is a professional organization that provides scholarship for theatre performance field. ASTR also provide connection with other groups represented in the International Federation for Theatre Research (IFTR/FIRT).

