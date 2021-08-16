OhioHealth Doctors Hospital appoints new president

JESHOOTS.COM/Unsplash

COLUMBUS, OH - On August 13, OhioHealth Doctors Hospital appointed Lindsey Osting, MS, BSN, RN, as the new president replacing Mike Reichfield who will retire in late August 2021.

This will mark the first time OhioHealth Doctors Hospital appointed a female president.

“This is a wonderful organization, and a fantastic team at Doctors Hospital,” Osting said. “As the former chief nursing officer, I have had the great opportunity to have a front-row seat to some of the best care happening in the state of Ohio. As a leader, you must be ready to serve and do what is best for the team. I’ve been able to work side-by-side with Mike Reichfield for years and have seen how much of a difference he has made. I have learned so much from him, and will continue to elevate this hospital, team, and community as he has.”

Since 2016, Osting has been part of the operational leader and member of the Doctors Hospital executive leadership team. She focuses on patient care, quality outcomes and value, and establishes large-scale strategic initiatives to achieve staffing efficiencies and cost reduction for patients and the organization.

During her career at OhioHealth, she has served as director of Inpatient Services at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital and senior director of Nursing Operations at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. She also assists in supporting the nursing staff dealing with COVID-19 patient care at Doctors Hospital.

After watching Osting grow exponentially as a chief nursing officer at Doctors and her long track of achievement and experience, Reichfield said he believes Osting is the right choice to be his successor.

